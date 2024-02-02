Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Wisconsin Supreme Court orders election officials to put Phillips on presidential primary ballot

Feb 2, 2024, 2:47 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered state elections officials Friday to include U.S. Rep Dean Phillips on the state’s Democratic presidential primary ballot, finding that Democrats on a bipartisan presidential selection committee who left him off the ballot without a discussion should have at least talked about him.

The unanimous ruling means President Joe Biden will have Phillips as a challenger on the April 2 ballot. Messages left with both campaigns weren’t immediately returned.

Phillips, who represents neighboring Minnesota in Congress, filed a lawsuit on Jan. 26 demanding the Wisconsin Elections Commission add his name to the ballot after Democratic leaders on the selection committee left him off it following a meeting on Jan. 2.

Phillips argued in his lawsuit that he met the test in Wisconsin law for gaining ballot access that says a candidate must be “generally advocated or recognized in the national news media.” State Justice Department attorneys representing the elections commission countered that the committee has sole discretion to decide who gets on the ballot.

The court found that the committee failed to properly exercise any discretion. Democrats listed Biden as their only candidate and approved adding him to the ballot without any discussion during a meeting that last only five minutes.

“We conclude that the Presidential Preference Selection Committee erroneously exercised its discretion under (state law) with respect to Phillips,” the ruling said.

Phillips is running a longshot bid to defeat Biden. He is the only Democrat in elected office who is challenging Biden.

Biden easily won last month’s New Hampshire primary as a write-in candidate, with Phillips getting about 20% of the vote. Phillips has been certified to appear on the primary ballot in other states.

The Wisconsin selection committee also placed former President Donald Trump and five other Republican challengers, including four who have since ceased campaigning, on the ballot.

National News

Associated Press

Group will appeal court ruling that Georgia voter challenges don’t violate federal law

ATLANTA (AP) — A group trying to stop voter challenges in Georgia says it will appeal a trial court ruling that such challenges don’t violate federal voting rights law. Fair Fight Action on Friday filed notice that it would ask the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the lower court’s ruling. Democratic lawyer […]

39 minutes ago

Associated Press

Arkansas parole board chair was fired from police department for lying about sex with minor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The man appointed to chair Arkansas’ parole board by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was fired from a local police department several years ago after lying to investigators about having sex with a minor, documents released by the department show. Jamol Jones, who Sanders named the board’s chair last week, was […]

52 minutes ago

Associated Press

Defense appeals ruling to keep Wisconsin teen’s homicide case in adult court

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — The defense is appealing a ruling that that kept in adult court the case of a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her into woods. Defense attorney Michael Cohen has filed an appeal of the Jan. 22 decision in the case of the boy identified […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Trial date set for white supremacist who targeted Black shoppers at a Buffalo supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The federal death penalty trial for a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket likely won’t start for at least 18 months to give lawyers time to tackle a host of legal and logistical issues, a judge said Friday. U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo set a date […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Cleanup continues of fire-suppression foam at hangar at Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — The work to clean up fire-suppression foam accidentally released in a United Airlines hangar at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston continued Friday, according to a United spokesperson. “United Airlines Environmental Team has been working round the clock and made significant progress in cleaning up the biodegradable … fire suppression foam that […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Testimony, closing arguments conclude in manslaughter trial of Michigan school shooter’s mother

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor urged jurors on Friday to convict the mother of a Michigan school shooter in a groundbreaking trial that centered on whether she should be held responsible for the deaths of four students, especially when confronted with her son’s violent drawing ahead of the tragedy. “He literally drew a picture […]

5 hours ago

Wisconsin Supreme Court orders election officials to put Phillips on presidential primary ballot