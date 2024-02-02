Arlington Police: Weapon found at Arlington High School

The Arlington Police Department took a student to the Denney Juvenile Justice Center after receiving a report that someone was carrying a weapon on the premises of Arlington High School at 10:34 a.m. Friday.

School administrators immediately contacted the on-site school resource officer, and additional Arlington Police Officers were dispatched to investigate the incident. Officers soon confirmed that the student in question was indeed carrying a weapon on school property.

More on WA: WSP confirms 57 highway shootings in 2023 just in King County

“We would like to express our gratitude to everyone involved for their quick response to this incident,” the City of Arlington wrote in a release. “As a reminder, individuals can report any concerns or suspicious activity anonymously, online with the Safe Schools Tip line.”

The student is facing charges of possessing dangerous weapons on school facilities, unlawful possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.

“Due to the ongoing nature of this investigation, we are unable to release any further details at this time,” the City of Arlington stated. “However, we want to assure the community that we empathize with their concern and are working closely with school officials to conduct ongoing threat assessments and ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff.”