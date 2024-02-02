Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US Coast Guard searches for man sailing from California to Hawaii

Feb 2, 2024, 3:56 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Friday asked mariners for help in finding a 60-year-old man sailing from California to Hawaii.

Noel Rubio left Long Beach on Dec. 28 on the 32-foot (9.7-meter) sailboat Malulani, the Coast Guard said in a news release. He planned to arrive in Kaneohe on the island of Oahu three weeks later.

He last made contact via cellphone on Dec. 28th south of Catalina Island in California.

The agency has been unable to find him despite searching harbors in California, Hawaii and Mexico and sending urgent marine information broadcasts.

Rubio’s only form of communication on board the Malulani is a VHF-FM marine band radio.

The Coast Guard is asking people to report information or sightings of the vessel or Rubio to rescue and coordination centers in Alameda, California, or Honolulu.

The Coast Guard recommends that mariners crossing the open ocean travel with multiple forms of communication, including radios and satellite and an electronic position radio beacon so authorities can find those needing rescue.

National News

Associated Press

‘No stone unturned:’ Albuquerque police chief vows thorough investigation of corruption allegations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The police chief in New Mexico’s largest city vowed Friday that the Albuquerque Police Department will “leave no stone unturned” as it moves ahead with an internal investigation into allegations of possible corruption within the Driving While Intoxicated unit. Chief Harold Medina declined to give many specifics during a news conference […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit says Tennessee hospital shouldn’t have discharged woman who died, police should have helped

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal lawsuit says that a woman who died last February shouldn’t have been discharged from a Tennessee hospital, forced to leave despite her pleas for more help and unassisted by security guards and police during a medical emergency. The son of 60-year-old Lisa Edwards on Thursday sued the city of […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin Supreme Court orders election officials to put Phillips on presidential primary ballot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court ordered state elections officials Friday to include U.S. Rep Dean Phillips on the state’s Democratic presidential primary ballot, finding that Democrats on a bipartisan presidential selection committee who left him off the ballot without a discussion should have at least talked about him. The unanimous ruling means […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Group will appeal court ruling that Georgia voter challenges don’t violate federal law

ATLANTA (AP) — A group trying to stop voter challenges in Georgia says it will appeal a trial court ruling that such challenges don’t violate federal voting rights law. Fair Fight Action on Friday filed notice that it would ask the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the lower court’s ruling. Democratic lawyer […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Arkansas parole board chair was fired from police department for lying about sex with minor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The man appointed to chair Arkansas’ parole board by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was fired from a local police department several years ago after lying to investigators about having sex with a minor, documents released by the department show. Jamol Jones, who Sanders named the board’s chair last week, was […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Defense appeals ruling to keep Wisconsin teen’s homicide case in adult court

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — The defense is appealing a ruling that that kept in adult court the case of a 15-year-old Wisconsin boy accused of killing a 10-year-old girl after luring her into woods. Defense attorney Michael Cohen has filed an appeal of the Jan. 22 decision in the case of the boy identified […]

4 hours ago

US Coast Guard searches for man sailing from California to Hawaii