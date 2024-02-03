Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man gets 12 years in prison in insurance scheme after posing as patients, including NBA player

Feb 3, 2024, 12:26 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A medical biller has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after being convicted in a massive insurance fraud scheme that involved posing as an NBA player and other patients to harangue the companies for payments that weren’t actually due, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert called Matthew James’ actions “inexcusable” as she sentenced him Friday in Central Islip, Newsday reported.

“To ruin people’s reputations, to do all that, for wealth is really something,” Seybert said.

James, 54, was convicted in July 2022 of fraud and identity theft charges. Prosecutors say he bilked insurance companies out of hundreds of millions of dollars.

James ran medical billing companies. Prosecutors said he got some doctors to schedule elective surgeries via emergency rooms — a tactic that boosted insurance reimbursement rates — and billed for procedures that were different from the ones actually performed. When insurance companies rejected the claims, he called, pretending to be an outraged patient or policyholder who was facing a huge bill and demanding that the insurer pay up.

One of the people he impersonated was NBA point guard Marcus Smart, who got hand surgery after hitting a picture frame in 2018, according to court papers filed by James’ lawyers.

Smart was then with the Boston Celtics, where he won the NBA defensive player of the year award in 2022 — the first guard so honored in more than a quarter-century. Smart now plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Smart testified at James’ trial that the impersonation upset him because he wasn’t raised to treat people the way James did, and that he was concerned it would damage his standing as a role model, according to prosecutors’ court papers.

Another victim was NFL lawyer and executive Jeff Pash, whose wife was treated for an injury she got while running in 2018. Jurors at James’ trial heard a recording of someone who purported to be Pash — but actually was James — hollering and swearing at a customer-service representative on an insurance provider’s dedicated line for NFL employees, Newsday reported at the time.

“These are people that work for the NFL, and I would hate to have them think that was me on that call,” Pash testified, saying he knew nothing about it until federal agents told him.

James’ lawyer, Paul Krieger, said in a court filing that James worked as a nurse before starting his own business in 2007. James developed a drinking problem in recent years as he came under stress from his work and family responsibilities, including caring for his parents, the lawyer wrote.

“He sincerely and deeply regrets his misguided phone calls and communications with insurance companies in which he pretended to be patients in an effort to maximize and expedite payments for the genuine medical services provided by his doctor-clients,” the attorney added, saying the calls were “an aberration” in the life of “a caring and decent person.”

National News

Associated Press

Prosecutor appeals manslaughter charge against ex-Detroit police officer

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors have appealed the dismissal of a manslaughter charge against a former Detroit police officer accused of causing the death of a 71-year-old man by punching him in the face and causing him to fall to the ground. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office filed a claim of appeal Friday in the case […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Goose found in flight control of medical helicopter that crashed in Oklahoma, killing 3

A dead goose was found in part of the flight control system of a medical helicopter that crashed in western Oklahoma, killing all three people on board, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board. The report does not cite a suspected cause of the crash, but noted one goose was found […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Union reaches deal with 4 hotel-casinos, 3 others still poised to strike at start of Super Bowl week

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A union representing hospitality workers has reached a tentative agreement with four hotel-casinos in downtown Las Vegas as employees at three other properties remained poised to strike Monday when the city kicks off Super Bowl week. By Saturday morning, the Culinary Workers Union had announced it had reached a tentative five-year […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Wisconsin police officer fatally shoots armed motorist after chase

NORTH FOND DU LAC, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin police officer fatally shot an armed motorist who approached officers, authorities said Saturday. The motorist had fled a traffic stop Friday night in the village of North Fond du Lac in Winnebago County, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan signs new multiyear deal with Spotify

NEW YORK (AP) — Spotify has penned a new multi-year partnership deal with controversial podcast host Joe Rogan, whose enormously popular show will soon also be available on competing platforms, including YouTube and Apple Podcasts. Spotify announced the renewed partnership in a post on the company’s corporate blog Friday. Under a prior multimillion-dollar deal, “The […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies during a hearing of the Senate Appr...

Associated Press

Mayorkas is driven by his own understanding of the immigrant experience. Republicans want him gone

WASHINGTON (AP) — To his supporters, Alejandro Mayorkas is a thoughtful, driven secretary — a “Boy Scout” — who brings a prosecutor’s tenacity and his personal understanding of the immigrant experience in America to running his burgeoning crisis. Mayorkas, often referred to as Ali, is the first Latino and the first immigrant to lead the […]

6 hours ago

Man gets 12 years in prison in insurance scheme after posing as patients, including NBA player