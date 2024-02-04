Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Judge rejects a claim that New York’s marijuana licensing cheats out-of-state applicants

Feb 4, 2024, 3:40 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge has rejected a challenge to New York state’s licensing program to sell legal marijuana, a system two California applicants say unconstitutionally discriminates against out-of-state residents.

The ruling Friday by Albany Judge Anne M. Nardacci may spur New York into issuing hundreds of licenses in a state where most marijuana is sold by unlicensed businesses.

Nardacci said the public interest in letting properly licensed businesses take over the market in New York outweighed concerns raised by the lawsuit.

She said the main purpose of the dormant Commerce Clause plaintiffs argued should allow them to access New York’s market doesn’t apply to the federally illegal cannabis trade. The clause is supposed to stop states from creating protectionist measures to restrict interstate commerce in the absence of rules from Congress.

Two companies controlled by Los Angeles residents had sought a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction in their mid-December lawsuit. They aimed to stall the state’s licensing process while the lawsuit proceeded.

Nardacci rejected the requests in a written ruling, saying an injunction would allow the illicit store operators who now control the market to continue dominating it as the rollout of safe, regulated licenses to sell cannabis products would be delayed.

Lawyers on both sides did not immediately respond to requests Sunday for comment.

Lawyers for the state had argued that over 1,000 retail storefronts were expected to be licensed this year and they maintained that the state’s application process allows out-of-state residents to prove that they reside in an area disproportionately impacted by cannabis prohibition.

A program launched in October was designed so that many of the first New York licenses would go to individuals with past drug convictions, so people harmed by the war on drugs would have a chance to succeed before competitors rushed in.

The moves were expected to boost the number of legal dispensaries in a market now dominated by black-market sellers who simply opened retail stores without a license.

Critics blame New York’s slow retail growth partly on bureaucratic issues, like delays in setting up a $200 million “social equity” fund to help applicants open shops. The rollout also was hobbled by lawsuits on behalf of people and businesses excluded from the first wave of retail licenses.

National News

Associated Press

Michigan city ramps up security after op-ed calls it ‘America’s jihad capital’

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Dearborn, Michigan, is ramping up its police presence in response to fallout from an opinion piece that described the city, which has the nation’s highest Muslim population per capita, as “America’s jihad capital.” Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud on Friday tweeted that city police increased security at places of worship and major […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Bond denied for suspect charged with murder after Georgia state trooper dies during chase

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge denied bond on Sunday for a man charged with murder in the death of a Georgia state trooper during a vehicular pursuit. Trooper Jimmy Cenescar died after his cruiser left Interstate 85 on Jan. 28 and struck an embankment in the north Atlanta suburb of Suwanee. The Georgia Department of […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

Senators release a $118 billion package that pairs border policies with aid for Ukraine and Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators on Sunday released a highly anticipated $118 billion package that pairs border enforcement policy with wartime aid for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies, setting off a long-shot effort to push the bill through heavy skepticism from Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson. The proposal could be the best chance for […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Second atmospheric river in days blows into California, knocking out power and flooding roads

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers battered California on Sunday, flooding roadways and knocking out power to more than 845,000 people and prompting a rare warning for hurricane-force winds as the state braced for what could be days of heavy rains. The storm inundated streets and brought down trees and electrical […]

12 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about investment in rail projects, Dec. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ne...

Associated Press

Biden sets sights on Las Vegas days before Nevada’s primary. He’s also got November on his mind.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — President Joe Biden ‘s latest campaign swing is taking him across the country to Nevada, where the “first-in-the-West” primaries are under way with early and absentee voting. But the Democrat and his team are also using the visit to shore up support for the general election in November. Biden was arriving […]

14 hours ago

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event J...

Associated Press

How Donald Trump went from a diminished ex-president to the GOP’s dominant front-runner

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — When he left the White House, Donald Trump was a pariah. After years of bending Washington to his will with a single tweet, Trump was, at least for a moment, diminished. He was a one-term Republican president rejected by voters and then shunned by large swaths of his party after his […]

14 hours ago

Judge rejects a claim that New York’s marijuana licensing cheats out-of-state applicants