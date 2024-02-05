Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Texas mother, infant son die in house fire after she saves her two other children

Feb 5, 2024, 2:57 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas mother and her 1-year-old son died after a fire engulfed their Houston home, but not before she was able to rescue her two other children, authorities said.

The blaze started just before 5 a.m. on Saturday at a home in north Houston, according to the city’s fire department.

Giovanna Cabrera, 31, was able to get her 6-year-old daughter and her 9-year-old son out of the home. She then went back inside to rescue her 1-year-old son Gabriel. But the mother and son never made it out and their bodies were later found inside the home, authorities said.

“The mother rescued two of her children from a house fire but died while trying to save her baby boy. We are working to make sure this family has the support they need in their time of grief,” Houston Mayor John Whitmire said in a Facebook post.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña called the deaths “heartbreaking.” He said authorities usually tell people that once they flee from a structure fire, they should stay outside.

“How do you tell that to a mother whose child is inside the home?” Peña told reporters on Saturday.

Cabrera’s sister, Giselle Bueno, told KTRK in Houston that her sibling was overcome by the smoke and flames.

“She had him in her arms like the baby, so I know she tried. I know if she could’ve, she would have made it out,” Bueno said.

The Houston Fire Department said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Cabrera’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help pay for funeral services and to help the two surviving children and other family members.

National News

Associated Press

NLRB regional official decides Dartmouth men’s basketball players are employees of the school

A National Labor Relations Board regional official has decided that Dartmouth basketball players are employees of the school, clearing the way for an election that would create the first-ever labor union for NCAA athletes. All 15 members of the Dartmouth men’s basketball team signed a petition in September asking to join Local 560 of the […]

20 minutes ago

Asylum-seeking migrants wrap themselves in blankets to ward off the wind and rain as they line up i...

Associated Press

Senate border bill would upend US asylum at the border with emergency limits and fast-track reviews

JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Nearly every day since September, hundreds of migrants from China, Colombia and other countries have wiggled through openings in the border wall with Mexico and walked dirt trails to surrender to U.S. agents and seek asylum. Some days, more than 1,000 arrive in the boulder-strewn mountains near San Diego, […]

23 minutes ago

Associated Press

Senate presses toward vote on border policies and Ukraine amid Republican backlash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a torrent of criticism from Republicans, Senate leaders on Monday forged ahead with a bipartisan proposal intended to clamp down on illegal border crossings, even though it faced a likely defeat in Congress that would leave leaders with no clear path to approve wartime aid for Ukraine. Senate negotiators on Sunday […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Virginia doctor who prescribed more than 500k doses of opioids granted new trial

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia doctor who was sentenced to 40 years in prison after prescribing more than half a million doses of highly addictive opioids in two years has been granted a new trial by a federal appeals court that found the instructions given to jurors at his trial misstated the law. Joel […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Justice Department proposes major changes to address disparities in state crime victim funds

The Justice Department proposed changes Monday to rules governing state-run programs that provide financial assistance to violent crime victims in order to address racial disparities and curb the number of subjective denials of compensation. The proposal from the Justice Department’s Office for Victims of Crime, a major overhaul to how states across the U.S. currently […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania Capitol protest against state investing in Israel bonds ends with arrests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police took about 200 people protesting the Pennsylvania state government’s investments in Israel into custody Monday, shutting down a demonstration on the steps of the Capitol Rotunda in Harrisburg. A spokesperson for the Department of General Services, which includes the Capitol Police, said details about any charges and the number of […]

2 hours ago

Texas mother, infant son die in house fire after she saves her two other children