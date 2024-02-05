Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Maui police are releasing a report on their response to the wildfire that destroyed Lahaina

Feb 5, 2024, 3:10 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Nearly six months after a wind-whipped wildfire destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, the Maui Police Department said Monday it is releasing a preliminary report about its response to the tragedy.

Police Chief John Pelletier and other officials scheduled a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the department’s findings.

The Aug. 8 wildfire, the deadliest in U.S. history, leveled Lahaina, the one-time capital of the former Hawaiian Kingdom, and killed at least 100 people. It was driven by high winds from a hurricane passing far to the south and spread quickly through dry, invasive grasses.

Residents fled through black smoke that blotted out the sun, frequently encountering roadblocks or traffic jams where police blocked roads due to fire or downed power lines. Communications failed. In the chaos, some people jumped over a sea wall and sought refuge in the ocean, while others remained in their vehicles and died as heat and flames overtook them.

Audio recordings of 911 calls, obtained by The Associated Press through public records requests, reflected the confusion and terror many residents faced as they were trapped in their cars or homes and unsure of where they should go. Inundated with calls, and with police and firefighters all occupied, the dispatchers became increasingly powerless to render help, resorting to offering advice like “leave if you have to leave.”

Video from body cameras showed police going to great lengths to try to help. One officer sprinted from house to house, alerting people to the approaching inferno, while another coughed and swore as he drove past burning buildings with people he rescued crammed in the back seat.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. An AP investigation found it might have started in an overgrown gully beneath Hawaiian Electric Co. power lines, where an initial fire burned in the morning and then rekindled in high winds that afternoon.

National News

Associated Press

Jury awards $25M to man who sued Oklahoma’s largest newspaper after being mistakenly named in report

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma jury awarded a man $25 million on Monday after finding the state’s largest newspaper defamed him when they mistakenly identified him as the announcer who made racist comments during a 2021 broadcast of a girls basketball game. The jury in Muskogee County awarded Scott Sapulpa $5 million in actual […]

1 minute ago

Associated Press

Texas mother, infant son die in house fire after she saves her two other children

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas mother and her 1-year-old son died after a fire engulfed their Houston home, but not before she was able to rescue her two other children, authorities said. The blaze started just before 5 a.m. on Saturday at a home in north Houston, according to the city’s fire department. Giovanna Cabrera, […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

NLRB regional official decides Dartmouth men’s basketball players are employees of the school

A National Labor Relations Board regional official has decided that Dartmouth basketball players are employees of the school, clearing the way for an election that would create the first-ever labor union for NCAA athletes. All 15 members of the Dartmouth men’s basketball team signed a petition in September asking to join Local 560 of the […]

34 minutes ago

Asylum-seeking migrants wrap themselves in blankets to ward off the wind and rain as they line up i...

Associated Press

Senate border bill would upend US asylum at the border with emergency limits and fast-track reviews

JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Nearly every day since September, hundreds of migrants from China, Colombia and other countries have wiggled through openings in the border wall with Mexico and walked dirt trails to surrender to U.S. agents and seek asylum. Some days, more than 1,000 arrive in the boulder-strewn mountains near San Diego, […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Senate presses toward vote on border policies and Ukraine amid Republican backlash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a torrent of criticism from Republicans, Senate leaders on Monday forged ahead with a bipartisan proposal intended to clamp down on illegal border crossings, even though it faced a likely defeat in Congress that would leave leaders with no clear path to approve wartime aid for Ukraine. Senate negotiators on Sunday […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Virginia doctor who prescribed more than 500k doses of opioids granted new trial

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia doctor who was sentenced to 40 years in prison after prescribing more than half a million doses of highly addictive opioids in two years has been granted a new trial by a federal appeals court that found the instructions given to jurors at his trial misstated the law. Joel […]

2 hours ago

Maui police are releasing a report on their response to the wildfire that destroyed Lahaina