Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Jury awards $25M to man who sued Oklahoma’s largest newspaper after being mistakenly named in report

Feb 5, 2024, 3:11 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma jury awarded a man $25 million on Monday after finding the state’s largest newspaper defamed him when they mistakenly identified him as the announcer who made racist comments during a 2021 broadcast of a girls basketball game.

The jury in Muskogee County awarded Scott Sapulpa $5 million in actual damages and another $20 million in punitive damages.

“We’re just so happy for Scott. Hopefully this will vindicate his name,” said Michael Barkett, Sapulpa’s attorney.

Sapulpa alleged defamation and the intentional infliction of emotional distress, and the jury found the newspaper acted with actual malice, which permitted them to consider punitive damages, Barkett said.

Lark-Marie Anton, a spokesperson for the newspaper’s owner, Gannett, said in a statement the company was disappointed with the verdict and planned to appeal.

“There was no evidence presented to the jury that The Oklahoman acted with any awareness that what was reported was false or with any intention to harm the plaintiff in this case,” Anton said.

The incident occurred in 2021 before the Norman-Midwest City girls high school basketball game when an announcer for a livestream cursed and called one team by a racial epithet as the players kneeled during the national anthem.

The broadcasters told their listeners on the livestream that they would return after a break. Then one, apparently not realizing the audio was still live, said: “They’re kneeling? (Expletive) them,” one of the men said. “I hope Norman gets their ass kicked … (Expletive) (epithet).”

Sapulpa, one of two announcers, was initially identified by the newspaper as the person who made the racist comment.

Matt Rowan, the owner and operator of the streaming service, later told The Oklahoman he was the person who made the remarks. Rowan apologized and blamed his use of racist language on his blood-sugar levels.

National News

Associated Press

Maui police are releasing a report on their response to the wildfire that destroyed Lahaina

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Nearly six months after a wind-whipped wildfire destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, the Maui Police Department said Monday it is releasing a preliminary report about its response to the tragedy. Police Chief John Pelletier and other officials scheduled a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss the department’s findings. The […]

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas mother, infant son die in house fire after she saves her two other children

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas mother and her 1-year-old son died after a fire engulfed their Houston home, but not before she was able to rescue her two other children, authorities said. The blaze started just before 5 a.m. on Saturday at a home in north Houston, according to the city’s fire department. Giovanna Cabrera, […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

NLRB regional official decides Dartmouth men’s basketball players are employees of the school

A National Labor Relations Board regional official has decided that Dartmouth basketball players are employees of the school, clearing the way for an election that would create the first-ever labor union for NCAA athletes. All 15 members of the Dartmouth men’s basketball team signed a petition in September asking to join Local 560 of the […]

34 minutes ago

Asylum-seeking migrants wrap themselves in blankets to ward off the wind and rain as they line up i...

Associated Press

Senate border bill would upend US asylum at the border with emergency limits and fast-track reviews

JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Nearly every day since September, hundreds of migrants from China, Colombia and other countries have wiggled through openings in the border wall with Mexico and walked dirt trails to surrender to U.S. agents and seek asylum. Some days, more than 1,000 arrive in the boulder-strewn mountains near San Diego, […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Senate presses toward vote on border policies and Ukraine amid Republican backlash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a torrent of criticism from Republicans, Senate leaders on Monday forged ahead with a bipartisan proposal intended to clamp down on illegal border crossings, even though it faced a likely defeat in Congress that would leave leaders with no clear path to approve wartime aid for Ukraine. Senate negotiators on Sunday […]

43 minutes ago

Associated Press

Virginia doctor who prescribed more than 500k doses of opioids granted new trial

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia doctor who was sentenced to 40 years in prison after prescribing more than half a million doses of highly addictive opioids in two years has been granted a new trial by a federal appeals court that found the instructions given to jurors at his trial misstated the law. Joel […]

2 hours ago

Jury awards $25M to man who sued Oklahoma’s largest newspaper after being mistakenly named in report