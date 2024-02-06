Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP (NEW)

Man with samurai sword making threats arrested in Walmart, police say

Feb 5, 2024, 5:24 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man wielding a samurai sword and threatening to hurt people was arrested after he entered a Walmart store in southwest Washington state, police said.

Multiple people called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday about a man walking in Vancouver traffic with the sword while screaming and making threats to injure people, Vancouver police said Monday in a news release.

The man walked into the Walmart just before police arrived. Officers started evacuating the store, quickly found the man and got him to surrender. No one was hurt, police said.

The 43-year-old man also had a 5-inch knife in his pocket, according to police. He could face felony harassment and other charges, police said.

AP (New)

Associated Press

Police: Inert Cold War-era missile found in garage of Washington state home

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — An inert rocket of the type used to carry a nuclear warhead has been found in the garage of a home of a deceased resident in Washington state, police said. Bellevue police responded Thursday to a report of a military-grade rocket in the garage of a home in the city across […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Seattle will pay $10 million to protesters who said police used excessive force during 2020 protests

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle has agreed to pay $10 million to 50 demonstrators who sued over the police department’s heavy-handed response to racial justice protests in 2020, in a settlement announced by attorneys from both sides Wednesday. The protesters were among tens of thousands who rallied downtown and in the Capitol Hill neighborhood for weeks […]

12 days ago

Associated Press

Fire at Washington seafood facility destroys hundreds of crab pots before season opener

ILWACO, Wash. (AP) — A fire at a port building along the coast in Washington state destroyed more than 1,000 crab pots just ahead of the state’s commercial Dungeness crab season, which opens Feb. 1. The blaze began around noon on Monday at the Port of Ilwaco, which is near the mouth of the Columbia […]

13 days ago

Associated Press

Green River killer’s last known victim’s remains are identified

SEATTLE (AP) — The last known set of remains linked to the Green River serial killer in Washington state belonged to a teenage girl who had previously been identified as a victim, authorities confirmed on Monday. The remains were identified as those of 16-year-old Tammie Liles, the King County Sheriff’s Office said in a news […]

14 days ago

Associated Press

Washington state lawmakers consider ban on hog-tying by police following Manuel Ellis’ death

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state lawmakers considered a proposal Monday to prohibit police from hog-tying suspects, nearly four years after Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died facedown with his hands and feet cuffed together behind him in a case that became a touchstone for racial justice demonstrators in the Pacific Northwest. The restraint technique […]

15 days ago

Associated Press

Washington state sues to block proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons grocery chains

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson on Monday sued to block the proposed merger of Kroger and Albertsons, two of the nation’s largest grocery chains. In the suit filed in King County Superior Court, Ferguson argued that the $25-billion deal would harm consumers and raise prices, The Seattle Times reported. Kroger and […]

21 days ago

Man with samurai sword making threats arrested in Walmart, police say