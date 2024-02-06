Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New Mexico Republicans vie to challenge incumbent senator and reclaim House swing district

Feb 5, 2024, 9:10 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican contenders are set to file petitions Tuesday to appear on New Mexico’s June 4 primary ballot in hopes of challenging incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and reclaiming a congressional swing seat along the U.S. border with Mexico.

The New Mexico secretary of state’s office will accept signature petitions from candidates seeking a major party nomination for Congress or the U.S. Senate.

Several Republican candidates previously announced primary campaigns and designated fundraising committees in filings with federal election regulators.

Last month, businesswoman Nella Domenici, daughter of longtime U.S. Sen. Pete V. Domenici, announced her aspiration to challenge Heinrich as he seeks a third term, highlighting her concerns about inflation, crime, border enforcement and childhood well-being.

She likely will confront competition from former Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales, who recently left the Democratic Party to seek the GOP Senate nomination.

Gonzales served two terms as sheriff starting in 2014 in the state’s most populous county, coordinated policing initiatives with Donald Trump in 2020 as the then-president deployed federal agents to Albuquerque. Gonzales ran unsuccessfully for Albuquerque major in 2021 against incumbent Tim Keller.

Nationwide, Democrats are defending 23 Senate seats this year as they hope to hold on to a majority that currently stands at 51-49.

Heinrich won reelection in 2018 with about 54% of the vote in a three-way race against Republican Mick Rich and Libertarian candidate and former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson.

Republicans also are choosing a contender to take on U.S. Rep. Gabe Vasquez in a congressional swing seat along the U.S. border with Mexico.

Former one-term U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell hopes to reclaim the 2nd District seat she lost in the 2022 election.

The district is one of about a dozen in the national spotlight as Republicans campaign to keep their slim U.S. House majority in 2024.

The Republican Party unsuccessfully challenged a Democratic-drawn congressional map that reshaped the 2nd District as it divvied up a conservative, oil-producing region among three congressional districts. In November, the state Supreme Court upheld a lower court decision that the map fell short of “egregious gerrymandering.”

National News

President Joe Biden talks during a stop at No. 1 Boba Tea during a stop in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. ...

Associated Press

Biden is going small to try to win big in November. That means stops for boba tea, burgers and beer

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is going small to try to win big in November. With 10 months to go until Election Day, the Democratic incumbent is all in on minimalist events — visits to a boba tea store, a family’s kitchen and a barbershop, for example — rather than big rallies. Never much […]

6 minutes ago

FILE - This photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's death ...

Associated Press

South Carolina wants to restart executions with firing squad, electric chair and lethal injection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Lawyers for four death row inmates who have run out of appeals are expected to argue to the South Carolina Supreme Court that the state’s old electric chair and new firing squad are cruel and unusual punishments. Attorneys for the inmates also plan to argue Tuesday that a 2023 law meant […]

7 minutes ago

31-year-old Crystal Martinez stands for a portrait after speaking about her experiences with domest...

Associated Press

Imprisoned mom wins early release but same relief blocked for some other domestic violence survivors

LINCOLN, Ill. (AP) — Women stream into the courtroom and sit shoulder to shoulder, coats bunched and bags on laps. Crystal Martinez, a human trafficking survivor, enters accompanied by a guard. Her face breaks into a teary smile at the sight of benches full of supporters. Martinez, who has been incarcerated for more than two […]

7 minutes ago

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sunset in Washington, on Jan. 24, 2019. The Supreme Court will ...

Associated Press

Trump’s fate and an obscure section of the Constitution collide at Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — From civil rights to privacy, the 14th Amendment has been a foundation for forging the norms of American law and democracy. But one of its provisions, adopted after the Civil War in 1868, has gotten almost no attention until now: That’s Section 3, the part that’s meant to keep former officeholders who […]

11 minutes ago

FILE - Voters cast their ballots in the Nevada primary election in Reno, Nev., June 14, 2022. The N...

Associated Press

Nevada will hold presidential primaries and caucuses, creating voter confusion but little suspense

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The presidential primary campaign heads west to Nevada this week, where dueling caucuses and primaries are creating confusion among voters but little uncertainty about the expected results. Nikki Haley will run in Tuesday’s Republican primary, which won’t count for the GOP nomination, while Donald Trump is the only major candidate in […]

12 minutes ago

A bronze statue of Pollyanna sits outside the Littleton public library to honor the 1913 book by lo...

Associated Press

Town manager quits over anti-gay pressure in quaint New Hampshire town

LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — The quaint town of Littleton, New Hampshire, is seeing more tourists, drawn to a main street of shops and restaurants where rainbow colors and gay pride symbols can be seen alongside American flags. Its population of 6,000 is growing younger and more diverse, supporting LGBTQ-themed art and a local theater’s gay-themed […]

13 minutes ago

New Mexico Republicans vie to challenge incumbent senator and reclaim House swing district