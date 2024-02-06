Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

White House renews calls on Congress to extend internet subsidy program

Feb 6, 2024, 2:27 AM

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in Raleigh, N.C., Jan. 18, 2024. The White House is pressing Cong...

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in Raleigh, N.C., Jan. 18, 2024. The White House is pressing Congress to extend a subsidy program that helps one in six families afford internet and represents a key element of Biden's promise to deliver reliable broadband service to every American household. "For President Biden. internet is like water," said Tom Perez, senior adviser and assistant to the president, on a call with reporters on Monday. "It's an essential public necessity that should be affordable and accessible to everyone." (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The White House is pressing Congress to extend a subsidy program that helps one in six U.S. families afford internet and represents a key element of President Joe Biden’s promise to deliver reliable broadband service to every American household.

“For President Biden, internet is like water,” said Tom Perez, senior adviser and assistant to the president, on a call Monday with reporters. “It’s an essential public necessity that should be affordable and accessible to everyone.”

The Affordable Connectivity Program offers qualifying families discounts on their internet bills — $30 a month for most families and up to $75 a month for families on tribal lands. The one-time infusion of $14.2 billion for the program through the bipartisan infrastructure law is projected to run out of money at the end of April.

“Just as we wouldn’t turn off the water pipes in a moment like this, we should never turn off the high-speed internet that is the pipeline to opportunity and access to health care for so many people across this country,” Perez said.

The program has a wide swath of support from public interest groups, local- and state-level broadband officials, and big and small telecommunications providers.

“We were very aggressive in trying to assist our members with access to the program,” said Gary Johnson, CEO of Paul Bunyan Communications, a Minnesota-based internet provider. “Frankly, it was they have internet or not. It’s almost not a subsidy — it is enabling them to have internet at all.”

Paul Bunyan Communications, a member-owned broadband cooperative that serves households in north central Minnesota, is one of 1,700 participating internet service providers that began sending out notices last month indicating the program could expire without action from Congress.

“It seems to be a bipartisan issue — internet access and the importance of it,” Johnson said.

Indeed, the program serves nearly an equal number of households in Republican and Democratic congressional districts, according to an AP analysis.

Biden has likened his promise of affordable internet for all American households to the New Deal-era effort to provide electricity to much of rural America. Congress approved $65 billion for several broadband-related investments, including the ACP, in 2021 as part of a bipartisan infrastructure law. He traveled to North Carolina last month to tout its potential benefits, especially in wide swaths of the country that currently lack access to reliable, affordable internet service.

Beyond the immediate impact to enrolled families, the expiration of the ACP could have a ripple effect on the impact of other federal broadband investments and could erode trust between consumers and their internet providers.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers recently proposed a bill to sustain the ACP through the end of 2024 with an additional $7 billion in funding — a billion more than Biden asked Congress to appropriate for the program at the end of last year. However, no votes have been scheduled to move the bill forward, and it’s unclear if the program will be prioritized in a divided Congress.

___

Harjai reported from Los Angeles and is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

Trump...

ERIC TUCKER AND ALANNA DURKIN RICHER, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

US appeals court: Trump is not immune from prosecution

A federal appeals panel ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump can face trial on charges that he plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

22 minutes ago

Hunter Prince, left, watches a video on his computer inside his mother and stepfather's bedroom as ...

Associated Press

Two years after deadly tornadoes, some Mayfield families are still waiting for housing

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Ashley Prince and her family have been chasing “normal” for years now. Two years ago, the tornado that whipped through Mayfield peeled the roof off their rental property “like a Band-Aid.” She and her fiance Dylan watched from inside, huddled beneath mattresses, as the mile-wide storm popped out their plexiglass windows, […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Fans stand in support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game agai...

Associated Press

GoFundMe says $30 billion has been raised on its crowdfunding and nonprofit giving platforms

NEW YORK (AP) — GoFundMe crowdfunding campaigns have generated $30 billion since 2010, the fundraising platform announced Tuesday, as younger generations look beyond institutions to make their donations. Tim Cadogan, GoFundMe’s CEO, said 150 million people have either sent or received money through the platform to date. Gen Z and millennial donors, as well as […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Toby Keith, country singer-songwriter, dies at 62 after stomach cancer diagnosis

Toby Keith, a hit country crafter of pro-American anthems who both riled up critics and was loved by millions of fans, has died. He was 62. The “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer-songwriter, who had stomach cancer, died peacefully Monday surrounded by his family, according to a statement posted on the country singer’s website. “He fought […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Less rain forecast but historic Southern California storm still threatens flooding and landslides

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rainfall from one of the wettest storms in Southern California history was to ease off Tuesday, but forecasters warned that floods were still possible and soaked ground raised the threat of potentially deadly landslides. The slow-moving storm that parked itself over the region on Monday, dumping record amount of rain on […]

9 hours ago

FILE - Tanya Marsaw, a member of the nonprofit group Parents For Public Schools, listens as attorne...

Associated Press

Mississippi’s top court to hear arguments over spending public money on private schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in a dispute over a state law that would put $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools. Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin blocked the law in October 2022 after Parents for Public Schools […]

11 hours ago

White House renews calls on Congress to extend internet subsidy program