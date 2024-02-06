Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

UN rights body concerned by ‘pattern of harassment’ of Imran Khan’s party members ahead of election

Feb 6, 2024, 6:01 AM | Updated: 7:40 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United Nations top human rights body expressed concern Tuesday over the “pattern of harassment” against members of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party ahead of this week’s parliamentary election.

During a news briefing in Geneva, Liz Throssell, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, urged Pakistani authorities to ensure a fully free and fair voting process.

This came amid complaints by Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party of harassment and the inability to hold rallies similar to the former ruling party and its candidate Nawaz Sharif. Authorities have denied such claims.

Khan has been sentenced to 34 years in jail after being convicted in four cases and has been disqualified from running. His party and supporters claimed the sentencing was a punishment for his rhetoric against Pakistan’s powerful military.

Throssell said the U.N.’s rights body was disturbed “by the pattern of harassment, arrests and prolonged detentions of leaders” of Khan’s party and its supporters.

She said all eligible parties in Pakistan must be able to compete fairly.

“Ahead of Thursday’s parliamentary election in Pakistan, we deplore all acts of violence against political parties and candidates, and urge the authorities to uphold the fundamental freedoms necessary for an inclusive and meaningful democratic process,” she said.

She said the upcoming elections are also a “reminder of the barriers faced by women and minority communities in Pakistan, particularly the Ahmadis.”

Pakistan declared the Ahmadis non-Muslims in 1974. In recent months, radical Islamic extremists attacked their worship places and even graveyards. Ahmadis claimed some of the attacks happened in the presence of police.

Throssell expressed concern over some political parties not meeting the legal quota of women representatives. Pakistan’s parliament reserves 22% of the seats for women. She also said minorities having separate voter lists exposed them to violence.

On Tuesday, caretaker Interior Minster Gohar Ijaz said that all arrangements were in place to ensure a free and fair election despite a recent surge in militant attacks, adding that troops would be deployed in sensitive areas.

The campaigning is set to end by midnight local time Tuesday, but candidates are still allowed to lobby for votes door-to-door.

Pakistan has invited international observers to monitor the election, though some analysts say the vote’s credibility is at stake due to “pre-poll rigging” and the rejection of the candidacies of Khan’s party.

Amnesty International, among several other human rights organizations, urged authorities to “guarantee uninterrupted access to the internet and digital communication platforms for everyone across the country” after Ijaz said internet disruptions were a possibility during Thursday’s election if local authorities requested it.

Internet is usually suspended in Pakistan to restrict communication among militants following attacks.

The balloting comes as Pakistan is mired in political feuding and an economic crisis gripping the country.

With Khan out of the picture, there seems to be only one top contender for the post of premier — Nawaz Sharif, a three-time ex-prime minister who has returned to the country and been absolved of past convictions.

Sharif, as well as his seemingly main competitor, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, son of the assassinated premier Benazir Bhutto who heads the Pakistan People’s Party, addressed rallies on Tuesday, making competing claims that their parties were expected to win the vote.

___

Keaten reported from Geneva.

Politics

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in Raleigh, N.C., Jan. 18, 2024. The White House is pressing Cong...

Associated Press

White House renews calls on Congress to extend internet subsidy program

The White House is pressing Congress to extend a subsidy program that helps one in six U.S. families afford internet and represents a key element of President Joe Biden’s promise to deliver reliable broadband service to every American household. “For President Biden, internet is like water,” said Tom Perez, senior adviser and assistant to the […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

King Charles III’s cancer was caught early, UK prime minister says

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III’s cancer was caught early and the whole country is hoping for a speedy recovery, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday, as the monarch’s son Prince Harry reportedly flew from the U.S. to visit his father. Buckingham Palace announced Monday evening that the king has begun outpatient treatment for […]

7 hours ago

FILE - Tanya Marsaw, a member of the nonprofit group Parents For Public Schools, listens as attorne...

Associated Press

Mississippi’s top court to hear arguments over spending public money on private schools

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Tuesday in a dispute over a state law that would put $10 million of federal pandemic relief money into infrastructure grants for private schools. Hinds County Chancery Judge Crystal Wise Martin blocked the law in October 2022 after Parents for Public Schools […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico Republicans vie to challenge incumbent senator and reclaim House swing district

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican contenders are set to file petitions Tuesday to appear on New Mexico’s June 4 primary ballot in hopes of challenging incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich and reclaiming a congressional swing seat along the U.S. border with Mexico. The New Mexico secretary of state’s office will accept signature petitions […]

11 hours ago

President Joe Biden talks during a stop at No. 1 Boba Tea during a stop in Las Vegas, Monday, Feb. ...

Associated Press

Biden is going small to try to win big in November. That means stops for boba tea, burgers and beer

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is going small to try to win big in November. With 10 months to go until Election Day, the Democratic incumbent is all in on minimalist events — visits to a boba tea store, a family’s kitchen and a barbershop, for example — rather than big rallies. Never much […]

11 hours ago

FILE - This photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows the state's death ...

Associated Press

South Carolina wants to restart executions with firing squad, electric chair and lethal injection

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Lawyers for four death row inmates who have run out of appeals are expected to argue to the South Carolina Supreme Court that the state’s old electric chair and new firing squad are cruel and unusual punishments. Attorneys for the inmates also plan to argue Tuesday that a 2023 law meant […]

11 hours ago

UN rights body concerned by ‘pattern of harassment’ of Imran Khan’s party members ahead of election