MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Gas line ruptured in Bellevue after SUV crash

Feb 6, 2024, 8:43 AM | Updated: 9:27 am

Gas line rupture Bellevue...

An SUV crash caused a gas line rupture in Bellevue early Tuesday morning. (Photo: Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A gas line was ruptured in Bellevue when an SUV crashed into a building overnight.

People inside nearby apartments in the Lake Hills Village were forced to evacuate for around an hour.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m.

Bellevue police reported they tried to pull over a Mercedes SUV when the car sped away.

Crime news: 2 suspects remain at large after shootout of Marysville home

A short time later, calls came to the police about a car that had crashed into the Overlake Urgent Care Center on 156th Avenue Southeast and hit a gas line.

Police are still searching for three suspects in the car that had run away from the scene.

Contributing: KIRO 7 News and Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio

MyNorthwest News

Gas line ruptured in Bellevue after SUV crash