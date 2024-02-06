A gas line was ruptured in Bellevue when an SUV crashed into a building overnight.

People inside nearby apartments in the Lake Hills Village were forced to evacuate for around an hour.

The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m.

Here’s a look at where a driver smashed into a building in Bellevue, rupturing the natural gas line. The car’s since been towed, but the air is still strong with the scent added to natural gas. Crews working to repair it. Evacuations rescinded. pic.twitter.com/YjwMxIZzp3 — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) February 6, 2024

Bellevue police reported they tried to pull over a Mercedes SUV when the car sped away.

A short time later, calls came to the police about a car that had crashed into the Overlake Urgent Care Center on 156th Avenue Southeast and hit a gas line.

Police are still searching for three suspects in the car that had run away from the scene.

Contributing: KIRO 7 News and Sam Campbell, KIRO Newsradio