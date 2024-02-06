Close
Robbers follow victims home to Bellevue from casino

Feb 6, 2024, 9:10 AM | Updated: 4:22 pm

Bellevue police are looking for five suspects — who they say followed a mother and son home and held them at gunpoint.

At a Factoria apartment complex, police officers stood in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment, its front door open, pouring light out into the early morning dark. At the same time, they tried to find any signs of the suspects.

Bellevue police told KIRO 7, five suspects followed the woman home from a casino, where they allegedly robbed her and her son at home — three of the thieves holding rifles.

Jason Hoang was at home at the time of the robbery around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and said he was held at gunpoint along with his mother.

“I just woke up and they pointed a gun at my face,” Hoang told KIRO 7.

Jason said he woke up to a nightmarish situation when armed men stormed his apartment after following his mother home from her job at a casino.

“She just got out of the car and then they just point guns at her and stuff,” Hoang said.

Police got there minutes after the group left. Authorities don’t have a description of them or their getaway car.

Follow Sam Campbell on Twitter or email him here.

