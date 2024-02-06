Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Minnesota woman accused of trying to get twin sister to take fall for fatal Amish buggy crash

Feb 6, 2024, 10:56 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PRESTON, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota woman is accused of trying to deceive authorities into believing her identical twin sister was the driver who hit a horse-drawn Amish buggy last fall, killing two of the four children inside.

Samantha Jo Petersen, 35, of Kellogg, was charged in Fillmore County District Court on Monday with 21 counts including criminal vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of drugs.

The Sept. 25 crash killed 7-year-old Wilma Miller and 11-year-old Irma Miller, while their 9-year-old brother and 13-year-old sister were seriously injured. They were riding to school at the time. The horse also died. Both sisters were at the scene when deputies arrived, and the defendant’s twin insisted to one deputy that she was the driver who hit the buggy, the criminal complaint alleges.

Petersen was charged by summons and is due in court March 25. Court records don’t list an attorney who could speak on her behalf, and messages left at phone numbers listed for her were not immediately returned Tuesday.

Text messages obtained by law enforcement show that Petersen tried to get her twin sister to take the fall for the crash because she was high on methamphetamine and feared going to prison, the complaint alleges. But their alleged cover story quickly unraveled as investigators dug into the case, the complaint shows.

Petersen has a criminal history in Minnesota that includes two convictions for driving under the influence and one for giving a false name to police. Her twin has not been charged.

According to the criminal complaint, Petersen’s blood tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Squad car video from the first deputy to arrive suggests that the women traded clothes at the crash scene, the complaint says. The second deputy left his voice recorder going while the uncharged sister was in his squad car.

According to the complaint, she can he heard telling Petersen while the deputy was away, “I think one of the guys is onto me but I really don’t care,” and “there’s no way they would ever know the difference between the two of us so they can’t tell.”

Petersen was a baker at a nearby supermarket. The district manager for the chain told investigators that Petersen had messaged him and human resources, saying that she had messed up and was under the influence of meth at the time of the crash, the complaint says. It also says she told an HR person “I just killed two Amish people; they were kids.”

Investigators found a search made with her phone on the question, “What happens if you get in an accident with an Amish buggy and kill two people,” the complaint says.

National News

Associated Press

A booming bourbon industry has Kentucky leaders toasting record growth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Fifteen years ago, bourbon barons poured out whiskey on the steps of the Kentucky Capitol to protest a looming tax increase on the spirits industry. On Tuesday, industry leaders reassembled with a bipartisan group of Kentucky leaders to toast the bourbon sector’s record growth. Kentucky’s bourbon industry pumps $9 billion into […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tennessee militia member planned to attack US border agents, feds say

A Tennessee militia member who told an undercover federal agent that the U.S. is “being invaded” by migrants was planning to travel to the southern border with a stockpile of weapons and commit acts of violence against federal border agents, according to a criminal complaint. Paul Faye, of Cunningham, was arrested in Tennessee on Monday […]

12 minutes ago

Associated Press

A man extradited from Scotland continues to claim he’s not the person charged in 2 Utah rape cases

A man accused of faking his own death and fleeing the U.S. to avoid rape charges continued to deny he is the man identified in the case during an online court appearance from jail Tuesday. Nicholas Rossi, 36, made the appearance after missing two January court dates with no explanation. After Utah 4th District Judge […]

15 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania man charged with flying drone over Baltimore stadium during AFC championship game

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with illegally flying a drone over Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium during the AFC championship game between the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs last month, prompting security to temporarily suspend the game, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced Monday. Matthew Hebert, 44, of […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Lahainaluna High School football team players listens to co-head coach Dean Rickard before t...

Associated Press

High school football gave hope after deadly Maui wildfire. Some players will be at the Super Bowl

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Teva Loft, a high school football player in the Hawaii town that was destroyed by the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century, has never been to Las Vegas nor has he watched an NFL game in person. But he and three of his fellow Lahainaluna High School captains will be […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal judge approves election map settlement between Nebraska county and 2 tribes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has approved an agreement between two tribes and an eastern Nebraska county that gives Native American voters a majority in five of the county’s seven board districts. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. called the agreement a “fair, reasonable and adequate” settlement of a lawsuit in which […]

2 hours ago

Minnesota woman accused of trying to get twin sister to take fall for fatal Amish buggy crash