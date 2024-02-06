Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Wisconsin justice included horses in ads as vulgar joke about opponent, campaign manager says

Feb 6, 2024, 11:00 AM | Updated: 11:04 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiwiecz’s campaign consultant inserted images of horses in ads as a vulgar joke about her opponent, her campaign manager told a liberal podcast last month.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that Protasiewicz’s campaign manager, Alejandro Verdin, told The Downballot podcast on Jan. 25 that her campaign operatives had heard people make baseless jokes at campaign focus groups and functions that her opponent, Dan Kelly, looked like someone who fornicates with horses.

Protasiewicz’s media consultant, Ben Nuckels, inserted hidden images of horses in television ads attacking Kelly as an inside joke. A review of Protasiewicz’s ads on her You Tube site turned up horses in the background in at least three ads.

Nuckels also produced a radio ad with narrator with a western drawl saying “Dirty Dan” was riding off into the sunset as horses whinny in the background. That ad also was part of the joke, Verdin said.

“It was quite hilarious,” Verdin said during the podcast.

Kelly didn’t immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press on Tuesday. He told the Journal Sentinel that he found the joke “sick” and Wisconsin residents should be appalled.

“This goes a long way towards explaining why Janet Protasiewicz’s campaign was so dishonest, undignified and lacking in respect for the office of Supreme Court justice,” Kelly told the newspaper.

Verdin and Nuckels didn’t immediately return messages from the AP on Tuesday. No one immediately responded to an email sent to Nuckels’ communications firm, Strothers Nuckels Strategies.

Protasiewicz defeated Kelly in a race for an open Supreme Court seat last April. The win handed liberals a 4-3 majority on the court.

Protasiewicz leaned into anger over the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn its landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide, declaring on the campaign trail that she supports abortion rights. Protasiewicz also declared during the campaign that she thought Republican-drawn legislative boundaries were “rigged.” Both moves were highly unusual; typically judicial candidates refrain from revealing their stances to avoid the appearance of bias.

The court’s liberal majority overturned the GOP maps in December and has ordered the Legislature to draw new ones.

The justices will likely decide in the coming months whether Wisconsin’s 174-year-old ban on abortion stands. A Dane County judge in September ruled the ban prohibits feticide — harming a woman in an attempt to kill her unborn child — but not abortion. Republicans have appealed the decision.

Republican legislators have called for impeaching Protasiewicz over her campaign comments, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has backed off that position and such a move appears unlikely.

National News

Associated Press

A booming bourbon industry has Kentucky leaders toasting record growth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Fifteen years ago, bourbon barons poured out whiskey on the steps of the Kentucky Capitol to protest a looming tax increase on the spirits industry. On Tuesday, industry leaders reassembled with a bipartisan group of Kentucky leaders to toast the bourbon sector’s record growth. Kentucky’s bourbon industry pumps $9 billion into […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tennessee militia member planned to attack US border agents, feds say

A Tennessee militia member who told an undercover federal agent that the U.S. is “being invaded” by migrants was planning to travel to the southern border with a stockpile of weapons and commit acts of violence against federal border agents, according to a criminal complaint. Paul Faye, of Cunningham, was arrested in Tennessee on Monday […]

18 minutes ago

Associated Press

A man extradited from Scotland continues to claim he’s not the person charged in 2 Utah rape cases

A man accused of faking his own death and fleeing the U.S. to avoid rape charges continued to deny he is the man identified in the case during an online court appearance from jail Tuesday. Nicholas Rossi, 36, made the appearance after missing two January court dates with no explanation. After Utah 4th District Judge […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania man charged with flying drone over Baltimore stadium during AFC championship game

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with illegally flying a drone over Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium during the AFC championship game between the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs last month, prompting security to temporarily suspend the game, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced Monday. Matthew Hebert, 44, of […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Lahainaluna High School football team players listens to co-head coach Dean Rickard before t...

Associated Press

High school football gave hope after deadly Maui wildfire. Some players will be at the Super Bowl

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Teva Loft, a high school football player in the Hawaii town that was destroyed by the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century, has never been to Las Vegas nor has he watched an NFL game in person. But he and three of his fellow Lahainaluna High School captains will be […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Federal judge approves election map settlement between Nebraska county and 2 tribes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has approved an agreement between two tribes and an eastern Nebraska county that gives Native American voters a majority in five of the county’s seven board districts. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. called the agreement a “fair, reasonable and adequate” settlement of a lawsuit in which […]

2 hours ago

Wisconsin justice included horses in ads as vulgar joke about opponent, campaign manager says