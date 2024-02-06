Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP (NEW)

Washington state Senate unanimously approves ban on hog-tying by police

Feb 6, 2024, 11:53 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Senate unanimously approved legislation Tuesday that would ban police from hog-tying suspects, a restraint technique that has long drawn concern due to the risk of suffocation.

The legislation came nearly four years after Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died in Tacoma, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Seattle, facedown with his hands and feet cuffed together behind him. The case became a touchstone for racial justice demonstrators in the Pacific Northwest.

“He was loved and he was somebody’s family member,” Democratic state Sen. Yasmin Trudeau, who sponsored the bill, said during the Senate vote. “And I think any of us on the floor would not want our family member to spend the final moments of their life in this inhumane way.”

Many cities and counties have banned the practice, but it remains in use in others. The U.S. Department of Justice has recommended against the practice since at least 1995 to avoid deaths in custody.

Democratic Sen. John Lovick, who worked as a state trooper for more than 30 years, described his experience with this restraint technique.

“I have lived with the shame of watching a person get hog-tied and it’s a shame that you have to live with,” said Lovick, who joined Trudeau in sponsoring the bill. “We know better now. And it is time for us to end the use of this dehumanizing technique.”

The attorney general’s office in Washington recommended against using hog-tying in its model use-of-force policy released in 2022. At least four local agencies continue to permit it, according to policies they submitted to the attorney general’s office that year.

AP (New)

Associated Press

Man with samurai sword making threats arrested in Walmart, police say

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man wielding a samurai sword and threatening to hurt people was arrested after he entered a Walmart store in southwest Washington state, police said. Multiple people called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday about a man walking in Vancouver traffic with the sword while screaming and making threats to injure people, […]

22 hours ago

Associated Press

Police: Inert Cold War-era missile found in garage of Washington state home

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — An inert rocket of the type used to carry a nuclear warhead has been found in the garage of a home of a deceased resident in Washington state, police said. Bellevue police responded Thursday to a report of a military-grade rocket in the garage of a home in the city across […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Seattle will pay $10 million to protesters who said police used excessive force during 2020 protests

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle has agreed to pay $10 million to 50 demonstrators who sued over the police department’s heavy-handed response to racial justice protests in 2020, in a settlement announced by attorneys from both sides Wednesday. The protesters were among tens of thousands who rallied downtown and in the Capitol Hill neighborhood for weeks […]

13 days ago

Associated Press

Fire at Washington seafood facility destroys hundreds of crab pots before season opener

ILWACO, Wash. (AP) — A fire at a port building along the coast in Washington state destroyed more than 1,000 crab pots just ahead of the state’s commercial Dungeness crab season, which opens Feb. 1. The blaze began around noon on Monday at the Port of Ilwaco, which is near the mouth of the Columbia […]

14 days ago

Associated Press

Green River killer’s last known victim’s remains are identified

SEATTLE (AP) — The last known set of remains linked to the Green River serial killer in Washington state belonged to a teenage girl who had previously been identified as a victim, authorities confirmed on Monday. The remains were identified as those of 16-year-old Tammie Liles, the King County Sheriff’s Office said in a news […]

15 days ago

Associated Press

Washington state lawmakers consider ban on hog-tying by police following Manuel Ellis’ death

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state lawmakers considered a proposal Monday to prohibit police from hog-tying suspects, nearly four years after Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died facedown with his hands and feet cuffed together behind him in a case that became a touchstone for racial justice demonstrators in the Pacific Northwest. The restraint technique […]

16 days ago

Washington state Senate unanimously approves ban on hog-tying by police