Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Pennsylvania man charged with flying drone over Baltimore stadium during AFC championship game

Feb 6, 2024, 1:11 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BALTIMORE (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with illegally flying a drone over Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium during the AFC championship game between the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs last month, prompting security to temporarily suspend the game, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced Monday.

Matthew Hebert, 44, of Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, was charged with three felony counts related to operating an unregistered drone, serving as an airman without a certificate and violating national defense airspace on Jan. 28.

Drones are barred from flying within 3 miles (5 kilometers) of stadiums that seat at least 30,000 people during events including NFL and MLB games, and in the hour before they start and after they end, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. In November, the administration said it would investigate a drone that briefly delayed a Ravens-Bengals game.

Maryland State troopers followed the unidentified and unapproved drone to a nearby neighborhood where it landed and found Hebert, who admitted to operating the drone, FBI Special Agent David Rodski wrote in an affidavit. Hebert told troopers and FBI agents that he bought the drone online in 2021 and used an app to operate it, but he didn’t have any training or a license to operate a drone.

Hebert, who was wearing a Ravens jersey was visiting the home of friends in Baltimore for the football game, said he didn’t know about restrictions around the stadium during the game, according to the affidavit. The app previously had prevented Hebert from operating the drone due to flight restrictions, so while he was surprised that he could operate it, he assumed he was allowed to fly it.

Hebert flew the drone about 100 meters (330 feet) or higher for about two minutes, capturing six photos of himself and the stadium and may have taken a video too, but he didn’t know that his flight had disrupted the game until he was approached by a trooper, according to the affidavit.

Reached by telephone on Tuesday, Hebert declined to comment.

If convicted, Hebert faces a maximum of three years in federal prison for knowingly operating an unregistered drone and for knowingly serving as an airman without an airman’s certificate. He faces a maximum of one year in federal prison for willfully violating United States national defense airspace. An initial appearance and arraignment are expected to be scheduled later this month.

National News

Associated Press

Federal judge approves election map settlement between Nebraska county and 2 tribes

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge has approved an agreement between two tribes and an eastern Nebraska county that gives Native American voters a majority in five of the county’s seven board districts. Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Rossiter Jr. called the agreement a “fair, reasonable and adequate” settlement of a lawsuit in which […]

40 minutes ago

Associated Press

A SWAT team sniper killed a bank hostage-taker armed with a knife, sheriff says

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A deputy shot and killed a man Tuesday after he took people hostage and claimed to have a bomb at a Florida bank, authorities said. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Bank of America branch in Fort Myers shortly before noon, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said during a news […]

42 minutes ago

Associated Press

Senators approve an Asia veteran as No. 2 diplomat, underscoring US efforts to keep focus on China

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators on Tuesday confirmed a veteran of U.S.-Asian engagement and security as the State Department’s second-ranking diplomat, in an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote. The approval of President Joe Biden’s nomination of Kurt Campbell as deputy secretary of state underscores decades of efforts by Biden and his modern predecessors to turn the United States’ […]

55 minutes ago

Image: Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Oxford, Michigan, high school shooter Ethan Crumbley, liste...

Associated Press

Jury finds school shooter’s mother Jennifer Crumbley guilty of manslaughter

A Michigan jury convicted Crumbley of involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in a first-of-its-kind trial .

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Correction: Election 2024-Decision Notes-Nevada story

WASHINGTON (AP) — This story was first published February 2, 2024. It was corrected on February 6, 2024, to clarify that if “None of these candidates” reaches the required vote threshold to win Democratic delegates, those delegates will go into an “uncommitted” column.

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in North Las Vegas, Nev., Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (AP ...

Associated Press

GOP says Biden has all the power he needs to control the border. The reality is far more complicated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Build more wall. Reinstate Trump-era immigration policies. Or simply shut down the U.S.-Mexico border. Congressional Republicans argue that President Joe Biden already has all the authority he needs to halt the flow of migrants through the U.S.-Mexico border. They’re making the claim as a bipartisan deal that the president negotiated with senators […]

2 hours ago

Pennsylvania man charged with flying drone over Baltimore stadium during AFC championship game