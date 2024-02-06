Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Bank plans to auction posh property owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to repay loans

Feb 6, 2024, 3:02 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Virginia bank that is seeking to recover more than $300 million in longstanding unpaid business loans to the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is planning to auction off land at a sporting club located at the governor’s posh resort.

Carter Bank & Trust of Martinsville, Virginia, took out a legal notice in the Charleston Gazette-Mail on Tuesday. The notice said that an auction involving the Greenbrier Sporting Club lots is scheduled for March 5 at the Greenbrier County Courthouse in Lewisburg.

The Greenbrier Sporting Club is a private equity club and residential community that opened in 2000. Justice bought The Greenbrier, which has hosted U.S. presidents and royalty, out of bankruptcy in 2009. The PGA Tour held a tournament at the resort from 2010 until 2019.

In a 2021 lawsuit that Justice and his companies filed against Carter Bank, the governor revealed that he is personally on the hook for $368 million in remaining loan debt to that bank. He also said that a close business relationship dramatically fell apart after the death of the bank’s founder, Worth Carter, in 2017. The 2021 lawsuit was later dismissed, but the Justice companies filed another lawsuit against the bank last November.

Justice, who owns dozens of companies, also has been the subject of numerous court claims that he has been late in paying millions of dollars he owes in fines, such as for unsafe working conditions at his coal mines.

Messages left with the governor’s office and with the Justice companies weren’t immediately returned Tuesday afternoon.

Justice, a Republican, is finishing his second term as governor this year and is running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Joe Manchin. Manchin has said he is not seeking reelection.

Last year dozens of properties owned by Justice in three counties were put up for auction as payment for delinquent real estate taxes.

National News

Associated Press

ESPN, Fox, Warner Brothers Discovery announce plans to launch sports streaming platform in the fall

ESPN, Fox and Warner Brothers Discovery announced plans on Tuesday to launch a sports streaming platform in the fall that will include offerings from at least 15 networks and all four major professional sports leagues. A one-stop app to view most sports should be a welcome sight for fans, who continue to navigate rising costs […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

A booming bourbon industry has Kentucky leaders toasting record growth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Fifteen years ago, bourbon barons poured out whiskey on the steps of the Kentucky Capitol to protest a looming tax increase on the spirits industry. On Tuesday, industry leaders reassembled with a bipartisan group of Kentucky leaders to toast the bourbon sector’s record growth. Kentucky’s bourbon industry pumps $9 billion into […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tennessee militia member planned to attack US border agents, feds say

A Tennessee militia member who told an undercover federal agent that the U.S. is “being invaded” by migrants was planning to travel to the southern border with a stockpile of weapons and commit acts of violence against federal border agents, according to a criminal complaint. Paul Faye, of Cunningham, was arrested in Tennessee on Monday […]

56 minutes ago

Associated Press

A man extradited from Scotland continues to claim he’s not the person charged in 2 Utah rape cases

A man accused of faking his own death and fleeing the U.S. to avoid rape charges continued to deny he is the man identified in the case during an online court appearance from jail Tuesday. Nicholas Rossi, 36, made the appearance after missing two January court dates with no explanation. After Utah 4th District Judge […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania man charged with flying drone over Baltimore stadium during AFC championship game

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with illegally flying a drone over Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium during the AFC championship game between the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs last month, prompting security to temporarily suspend the game, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced Monday. Matthew Hebert, 44, of […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Lahainaluna High School football team players listens to co-head coach Dean Rickard before t...

Associated Press

High school football gave hope after deadly Maui wildfire. Some players will be at the Super Bowl

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — Teva Loft, a high school football player in the Hawaii town that was destroyed by the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century, has never been to Las Vegas nor has he watched an NFL game in person. But he and three of his fellow Lahainaluna High School captains will be […]

2 hours ago

Bank plans to auction posh property owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to repay loans