Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

16-year-old suspect in Juneteenth shooting that hurt 6 sent to adult court

Feb 6, 2024, 3:06 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MILWAUKEE (AP) — A judge Tuesday waived to adult court a 16-year-old boy charged in a shooting after a Juneteenth celebration last year that left six people wounded.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Kristela Cervera granted prosecutors’ request to try the teen as an adult.

Cervera said the seriousness of the teen’s alleged offenses outweighed mitigating factors presented by his defense.

“These are charges that are extremely serious, and it’s not in the public’s best interest for the juvenile court to retain jurisdiction at this time,” Cervera said.

Cervera set his bail at $250,000.

When he was first charged as a 15-year-old, the youth faced four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety as a party to a crime, two counts of first-degree reckless injury as a party to a crime, and one count each of possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, disorderly conduct and violation of nonsecure custody order.

The June 19 shooting outside a church injured two males ages 17 and 19 and four girls or women ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old. All six shooting victims survived.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a fight between young women outside the church, police said.

A Facebook Live video of the aftermath showed paramedics treating people with gunshot wounds on the pavement of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where thousands of people had filled the street for the city’s Juneteenth festival just 20 minutes earlier.

National News

Associated Press

Bank plans to auction posh property owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to repay loans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Virginia bank that is seeking to recover more than $300 million in longstanding unpaid business loans to the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is planning to auction off land at a sporting club located at the governor’s posh resort. Carter Bank & Trust of Martinsville, Virginia, took out […]

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

ESPN, Fox, Warner Brothers Discovery announce plans to launch sports streaming platform in the fall

ESPN, Fox and Warner Brothers Discovery announced plans on Tuesday to launch a sports streaming platform in the fall that will include offerings from at least 15 networks and all four major professional sports leagues. A one-stop app to view most sports should be a welcome sight for fans, who continue to navigate rising costs […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

A booming bourbon industry has Kentucky leaders toasting record growth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Fifteen years ago, bourbon barons poured out whiskey on the steps of the Kentucky Capitol to protest a looming tax increase on the spirits industry. On Tuesday, industry leaders reassembled with a bipartisan group of Kentucky leaders to toast the bourbon sector’s record growth. Kentucky’s bourbon industry pumps $9 billion into […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tennessee militia member planned to attack US border agents, feds say

A Tennessee militia member who told an undercover federal agent that the U.S. is “being invaded” by migrants was planning to travel to the southern border with a stockpile of weapons and commit acts of violence against federal border agents, according to a criminal complaint. Paul Faye, of Cunningham, was arrested in Tennessee on Monday […]

60 minutes ago

Associated Press

A man extradited from Scotland continues to claim he’s not the person charged in 2 Utah rape cases

A man accused of faking his own death and fleeing the U.S. to avoid rape charges continued to deny he is the man identified in the case during an online court appearance from jail Tuesday. Nicholas Rossi, 36, made the appearance after missing two January court dates with no explanation. After Utah 4th District Judge […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania man charged with flying drone over Baltimore stadium during AFC championship game

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with illegally flying a drone over Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium during the AFC championship game between the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs last month, prompting security to temporarily suspend the game, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced Monday. Matthew Hebert, 44, of […]

2 hours ago

16-year-old suspect in Juneteenth shooting that hurt 6 sent to adult court