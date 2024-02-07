Close
Deputies fatally shoot machete-wielding man inside California supermarket

Feb 6, 2024, 6:51 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A man armed with two machetes was fatally shot inside a Southern California supermarket Tuesday after he charged at sheriff’s deputies, authorities said.

The shooting took place at about 9:30 a.m. at an Albertsons supermarket in Lancaster, a high desert community north of Los Angeles.

The man reportedly had confronted people in the store when Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies arrived. They tried to subdue him using stun guns and other methods before he charged them and was shot, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name wasn’t immediately released.

The man had earlier been seen armed with a machete and threatening a clerk at a nearby gas station, authorities said.

Two machetes were found at the scene.

Deputies fatally shoot machete-wielding man inside California supermarket