Authorities searching for missing Marine Corps helicopter in San Diego area

Feb 7, 2024, 6:56 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County sheriff’s search teams were looking for a Marine Corps helicopter reported overdue early Wednesday, a watch commander said.

The Sheriff’s Department was notified at 1 a.m. that the craft was overdue for arrival at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar and was last seen in the area of Pine Valley, a mountainous region about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of downtown San Diego, said Lt. Matthew Carpenter.

Carpenter did not have any details on the type of helicopter or number of people aboard.

Calls to Miramar were not immediately answered. The air station is located about 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of downtown San Diego.

Waves of heavy downpours hit the area throughout the night from an historic storm that has drenched California this week.

