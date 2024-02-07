Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Score one for red, the color, thanks to Taylor, Travis and the red vs. red Super Bowl

Feb 7, 2024, 6:37 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Ever-present on the lips of Taylor Swift and the uniforms of both Super Bowl teams. In streetwear and along the Gucci runway. Amid the sea of Valentine’s Day goods and in bright, dopamine home decor.

The color red has gone boom as loud as TNT.

Not that TNT. We’re talking TNT as in Taylor and Trav. The phenom that is Taylor Swift at boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games was a red-hued wonder of a lead-up to Super Bowl LVIII. Media feast barely covers it.

The Chiefs and their opponents, the San Francisco 49ers, sport red during the regular season, just as they did ahead of their 2020 Super Bowl matchup. But this time around, it’s the Tay factor that’s been a score for classic red and other hues in its family.

Power, passion, seduction. Luxurious and royal. Red is one of those colors that’s both aspirational and proletarian at the same time. It can also symbolize anger or danger.

It’s a color Kelce’s paramour is intimately familiar with. We’ve got Swift’s albums “Red” and “Red (Taylor’s Version),” of course, and her weekslong game-day Chiefs gear, and we’ve always had her signature and remarkably immovable red lip color. Which lip brands she wears she usually keeps to herself, but we’re looking at you Pat McGrath Labs.

FOOTBALL AS A PLATFORM FOR RED

That aside, color experts consider football a perfect place for red.

“Red in sport, no surprise. It’s speed, it’s energy, it’s confidence building, it’s power. So who wouldn’t want that, especially if you’re playing in the Super Bowl?” said Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute, a consulting service that keeps a sharp eye on trends.

But red is so much more, and has been since the dawn of red-blooded humankind and their big brains.

Because of its sharpness, our eyes pick up on red more quickly than they do other colors, said Stuart Semple, a British artist who creates and sells his own line of affordable paint. “We’re hardwired to look out for danger in our environment. At the moment, we’re seeing red just about everywhere.”

RED ON THE RISE IN FASHION AND BEAUTY

Klarna, the Swedish buy now, pay later service, clocked a 254% increase in September over the same month the year before in red lipstick purchases. Red heels enjoyed an 86% boost in the same period, along with red blouses (a 161% rise) and red dresses (a 71% hike), said Erin Jaeger, head of the company for North America.

“Red has always been an `it’ color and a classic statement look, but it’s had a resurgence on runways and in mainstream culture over the past few months. What really makes red a go-to color is its versatility. You can wear red accessories to add color to a more neutral look or throw on a red lip or red nail polish. Right now, people are turning to red as a winter statement color, worn both casually or in a more dressed-up look,” she said.

THE RED VS. RED SUPER BOWL

The 49ers have some skin in the red fashion game, too, in running back Christian McCaffrey’s fiancee, Olivia Culpo, and in Kristin Juszczyk, fullback Justin Juszczyk’s wife.

Kristin, a designer, landed an NFL licensing deal to use league logos on apparel after creating a custom Chiefs puffer for Swift.

“Ahead of the red vs. red Super Bowl matchup, my eyes are going to be on the fashion we see from the players’ walk-in looks, fans and WAGs,” Jaeger said, using sports speak for wives and girlfriends. “I’m expecting some really fun red-centric looks with hints of black and white.”

RED ON FASHION WEEK RUNWAYS

Red made a splash on Paris runways, and Vogue declared it the color of 2023 in street style. In Milan, Gucci’s new creative director, Sabato De Sarno, debuted his vision for the house in September, introducing Gucci Rosso, a rich shade of oxblood that teeters on burgundy.

Another of red’s attributes is that some people have convinced themselves they can’t wear it.

“Historically, a lot of people have stayed away from red, particularly redheads and others who feel like it’s not their color. I truly think anyone can wear it. It’s just a matter of finding the right hue for you,” Jaeger said.

Bianca Betancourt, the digital culture editor at Harper’s Bazaar, sees a lot less divisiveness over red these days.

“Red has always been credited as a power color and not meant for the sartorially shy, which is why seeing it as a leading trend is so fascinating. The answer to what women want to wear right now is clear: They simply just want to be seen. Wearing red accomplishes that,” she said.

RED THROUGHOUT HISTORY

The color is among the oldest natural pigments. Red ochre, an iron oxide, dates to prehistoric times and drawings on cave walls. Red has been used to adorn the body in many cultures, including the ancient Egyptians, Mayans, Roman generals and during the Renaissance. It is the symbolic color of communism and socialism. In China, India and other Asian countries, red expresses happiness and good fortune.

Semple, who went to war with fellow artist Anish Kapoor over the latter’s exclusive rights to the world’s blackest of blacks, made his first red when he was 17. It’s called Raygun.

“I made it in my garden shed with a bag of cadmium red and some linseed oil. It’s probably really toxic. I shouldn’t have done it. It still uses cadmium to this day, which is why it carries such a strong warning when artists use it. But honestly, I can’t find a better pigment,” he said.

Geothe, the great German writer, had his own take on red, according to Michel Pastoureau’s book “Red: The History of a Color.”

“A bull becomes furious only if he is presented with a red cloth; a philosopher, on the other hand, goes into a rage as soon as the color is mentioned.”

Lifestyle

Associated Press

Coke hopes to excite younger drinkers with new raspberry-flavored Coca-Cola Spiced

From Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to Sweet Heat Starburst, America’s snacks are getting spicier. Now, Coca-Cola wants in on the trend. On Wednesday, the Atlanta beverage giant introduced Coca-Cola Spiced, the first new permanent offering to its North American portfolio in three years. Coca-Cola Spiced and Coca-Cola Spiced Zero Sugar will go on sale in the […]

20 hours ago

Associated Press

Prince Harry arrives in London after his father, King Charles III, is diagnosed with cancer

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III’s cancer was caught early and the monarch will “crack on” with his constitutional duties, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday, as Prince Harry flew in from California for a rare visit with his father. Royal officials announced Monday that the 75-year-old king has been diagnosed with an undisclosed […]

2 days ago

A bronze statue of Pollyanna sits outside the Littleton public library to honor the 1913 book by lo...

Associated Press

Town manager quits over anti-gay pressure in quaint New Hampshire town

LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — The quaint town of Littleton, New Hampshire, is seeing more tourists, drawn to a main street of shops and restaurants where rainbow colors and gay pride symbols can be seen alongside American flags. Its population of 6,000 is growing younger and more diverse, supporting LGBTQ-themed art and a local theater’s gay-themed […]

2 days ago

Doug Chabot with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center ascends Henderson Mountain in the Be...

Associated Press

Avalanche forecasters try to curb deaths as skiers and snowmobilers flock to backcountry areas

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — As Wesley Mlaskoch motored his snowmobile across a mountain in the Montana backcountry, the slope above him collapsed into a thick slab and began rushing down the hillside. He had triggered an avalanche. Within seconds, the fury of accelerating snow flipped the snowmobile on top of him, threatening to bury […]

5 days ago

Associated Press

Fat Tuesday means big business for New Orleans bakers under exploding demand for king cakes

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It’s Carnival season in New Orleans and that means lines are long outside local bakeries and the pace inside is brisk as workers strive to meet customer demand for king cakes — those brightly colored seasonal pastries that have exploded in popularity over the years. “Mardi Gras is our busiest time […]

5 days ago

FILE - Taylor Swift stands on the field after an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Bal...

Associated Press

Taylor Swift could make it to the Super Bowl from Tokyo. Finding private jet parking, that’s tricky.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — If Taylor Swift is jetting from her upcoming Tokyo concert to Las Vegas to see boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl the next day, she’d better already have a place to park her plane. Places to leave private aircraft at airports in and around Las Vegas have been spoken […]

6 days ago

Score one for red, the color, thanks to Taylor, Travis and the red vs. red Super Bowl