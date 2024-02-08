Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Missouri coroner accused of stealing from a dead person, misstating causes of death

Feb 8, 2024, 11:52 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed criminal charges Thursday accusing a county coroner of stealing cash from a dead person and misstating the causes of death for several people.

Bailey also filed a motion that seeks to remove Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan from office. The criminal charges include three felony counts of providing false information to vital records and one misdemeanor count of stealing.

“My heart goes out to the victims in this case, whose lives have been upended,” Bailey said in a statement. “To that end, I am moving for the immediate removal of the Cape Girardeau Coroner.”

Jordan said he had not been informed of Bailey’s allegations and declined comment.

Jordan, a Republican, was elected coroner in the southeastern Missouri county in 2020. He could face up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

A court filing from Bailey said that a man died in April at an apartment in Cape Girardeau. Police photographed his wallet with cash in it. Later, Bailey wrote, Jordan confirmed he had possession of the wallet, but the money was gone. Jordan denied to police that he took the money.

The filing also cited several instances where deaths appeared to be either from suicide or a drug overdose, but Jordan listed the cause of death in each case as “natural.”

National News

FILE -Run-D.M.C.'s Jason Mizell, Jam-Master Jay, poses with teenagers gathered at New York's Madiso...

Associated Press

Defense requests a mistrial in Jam Master Jay murder case; judge says no but blasts prosecutors

NEW YORK (AP) — Defense lawyers sought a mistrial Thursday in the case against two men charged with the murder of Jam Master Jay, saying prosecutors improperly guided a witness to testify that one defendant confessed to her decades ago that he killed the Run-DMC star and told her “people get what they deserve.” U.S. […]

10 minutes ago

Protesters hold their banners in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washin...

Associated Press

Takeaways from the Supreme Court arguments over whether Trump is ineligible to be president again

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday heard two hours of historic arguments in a Colorado case to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot. The justices sounded highly skeptical of the effort. It’s the first time that voters have tried to block a candidate from the presidency under a once-obscure post-Civil War […]

33 minutes ago

FILE - A television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange displays the Federal Reserve...

Associated Press

Inflation is nearly back to 2%. So why isn’t the Federal Reserve ready to cut rates?

WASHINGTON (AP) — From Wall Street traders to car dealers to home buyers, Americans are eager for the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates and lightening the heavy burden on borrowers. The Fed is widely expected to do so this year — probably several times. Inflation, as measured by its preferred gauge, rose in […]

2 hours ago

Tim Sanders, CEO of Silent Donor, poses for a photo at the Merchandise Mart in Chicago, Wednesday, ...

Associated Press

Silent Donor platform offers anonymous donations to the mainstream, as privacy debate rages

NEW YORK (AP) — Tim Sanders started his company, Silent Donor, based on his own experience giving money to charities. “I was happy to give a financial gift to a nonprofit, but then afterwards I was kind of put off with the amount of mail that was sent to my house,” he said. “And 10 […]

2 hours ago

Marine helicopter...

JULIE WATSON AND LOLITA C. BALDOR, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

5 Marines confirmed dead after helicopter crash outside San Diego

Five U.S. Marines aboard a helicopter that went down during stormy weather in the mountains outside of San Diego are confirmed dead

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Floridians shaken by 4.0 magnitude earthquake about 100 miles off the coast in the Atlantic Ocean

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are collecting reports from Floridians who felt shaking from a 4.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast, the National Weather Service reported. The earthquake happened shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Cape Canaveral, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Earthquakes have been felt in […]

3 hours ago

Missouri coroner accused of stealing from a dead person, misstating causes of death