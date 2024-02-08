Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Sheriff’s deputies corral wayward kangaroo near pool at Florida apartment complex

Feb 8, 2024, 1:48 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A wayward kangaroo was corralled safely by sheriff’s deputies Thursday after it was spotted hopping around the pool area of a Florida apartment complex.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released video and still photos of the kangaroo, including some footage shot from a helicopter. The agency also released audio of a female resident of the complex calling in to report it.

“I actually see a kangaroo. It’s kind of a large kangaroo,” the unidentified woman says. “We got him closed in the pool gate area.”

Deputies were able to figure out the animal’s owner and reunite them after checking for its proper registration, the agency said in a Facebook post. No injuries to the kangaroo or any people were reported.

National News

FILE - The Rev. Ai Hironaka, resident minister of the Lahaina Hongwanji Mission, offers a prayer in...

Associated Press

PHOTO GALLERY: A look at Lahaina in the 6 months since a wildfire destroyed the Maui town

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — It’s been six months since a wildfire leveled most of Lahaina, a centuries-old town on the Hawaiian island of Maui. Authorities say 100 people were killed and three are still missing from the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Nearly 5,000 residents who lost their homes in the blaze […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

Minneapolis passes Gaza cease-fire resolution despite mayor’s veto

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council overrode a mayoral veto on Thursday and approved a resolution that calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and for an end to U.S. military funding to Israel. The office of Mayor Jacob Frey, who is Jewish, said he has been “clear and consistent” in his support for a […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man accused of stalking New York cafe owner by plane has been arrested again

SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane pilot who authorities say has stalked a New York woman for years, flying low and sometimes throwing tomatoes, has been arrested for a fifth time. Michael Arnold, 65, of Schuylerville, was ordered held without bail following his Feb. 1 arrest on misdemeanor counts of stalking and criminal contempt, […]

35 minutes ago

Associated Press

Missouri coroner accused of stealing from a dead person, misstating causes of death

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed criminal charges Thursday accusing a county coroner of stealing cash from a dead person and misstating the causes of death for several people. Bailey also filed a motion that seeks to remove Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan from office. The criminal charges include […]

2 hours ago

FILE -Run-D.M.C.'s Jason Mizell, Jam-Master Jay, poses with teenagers gathered at New York's Madiso...

Associated Press

Defense requests a mistrial in Jam Master Jay murder case; judge says no but blasts prosecutors

NEW YORK (AP) — Defense lawyers sought a mistrial Thursday in the case against two men charged with the murder of Jam Master Jay, saying prosecutors improperly guided a witness to testify that one defendant confessed to her decades ago that he killed the Run-DMC star and told her “people get what they deserve.” U.S. […]

2 hours ago

Protesters hold their banners in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, in Washin...

Associated Press

Takeaways from the Supreme Court arguments over whether Trump is ineligible to be president again

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday heard two hours of historic arguments in a Colorado case to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot. The justices sounded highly skeptical of the effort. It’s the first time that voters have tried to block a candidate from the presidency under a once-obscure post-Civil War […]

2 hours ago

Sheriff’s deputies corral wayward kangaroo near pool at Florida apartment complex