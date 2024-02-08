Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

AP (NEW)

Woman with brain bleed mistakenly arrested by state trooper for drunken driving, lawsuit says

Feb 8, 2024, 2:52 PM | Updated: 2:58 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A Washington State Patrol trooper arrested a woman on suspicion of drunken driving when she was actually experiencing a life-threatening brain bleed and booked her into jail where officials mocked her instead of getting her medical attention, according to a civil rights lawsuit.

The federal lawsuit filed Feb. 1 in Tacoma says Nicole McClure was booked into Thurston County Jail on March 21, 2022, where she lay on a cell floor for a day before receiving medical attention, The Seattle Times reported.

Doctors later removed part of her skull to relieve pressure building inside her brain from a frontal-lobe subdural hematoma, according to the lawsuit.

“Nicole suffers from severe traumatic brain injury and remains unable to care for herself or engage with life in meaningful ways,” McClure’s attorney, Anne Vankirk, said in a statement. “Had Nicole received immediate medical attention, her condition would have been significantly easier to treat and the outcome far less severe.”

According to the lawsuit, dash-camera video and arrest reports, Trooper Jonathan Barnes tried to stop McClure after he noticed her driving too slowly and wandering out of her lane. McClure, then 38, had complained of a headache and dizziness and was headed home from work early, according to the lawsuit.

Barnes flashed his emergency lights to initiate a stop, but McClure kept slowly driving until she collided with a traffic roundabout, disabling her car, the lawsuit said.

Barnes approached with his gun pointed at McClure, yelling for her to get out of the car, dash-camera video shows. The video shows Barnes pushed her onto his vehicle hood to handcuff her while accusing her of eluding police.

The video also recorded Barnes repeatedly asking McClure if she was on drugs or had been drinking. “When’s the last time you used meth?” he asks. “When was the last time you used heroin?”

“I haven’t … I don’t,” she said, according to the video. “I’m confused. I think I’m tired.”

Barnes arrested McClure on suspicion of intoxicated driving and felony evading. The lawsuit alleges the trooper also didn’t call medics to the scene, despite the vehicle crash, and took her to a hospital for a blood draw, the filings allege.

Barnes didn’t tell hospital staff that McClure had been in a crash, the lawsuit says. The filings also claim that in his written report, the trooper crossed out a section detailing a series of health and medical questions, printing “Did not ask” across the strikeout.

After the blood draw — which the lawsuit says later showed McClure had no drugs or alcohol in her system — Barnes took her to the Thurston County Jail.

Chris Loftis, a state patrol spokesperson, said the agency is aware of the lawsuit but doesn’t comment on pending litigation. He said Barnes wasn’t disciplined. A call from The Associated Press to the state patrol union seeking comment from Barnes was redirected to Loftis.

The lawsuit alleges that McClure received no medical attention at the jail for over 24 hours despite her asking for help, vomiting, and her inability to stand up.

“Nicole recalls being laughed at and told she should ‘Have another shot,’” which she took as a taunting reference to the belief that she was drunk, not sick, Vankirk said.

Hours later McClure was taken to a hospital, where she underwent emergency brain surgery and was hospitalized for 17 days, according to Vankirk.

Tara Tsehlana, a spokesperson for the Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which defends the jail, said the county has been served with the lawsuit.

“While we can’t discuss the specifics of any pending litigation, I can confirm that the safety of inmates, staff, and the general public remains a top priority for the Thurston County Corrections Facility,” she said.

___

This story has been corrected to show the lawsuit was filed Feb. 1, not Feb. 8.

AP (New)

Associated Press

Longtime GOP Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state says she will not seek reelection

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state says she will not seek reelection after two decades in Congress. McMorris Rodgers, 54, the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in a statement Thursday she made the decision “after much prayer and reflection.” She did not give a […]

5 hours ago

Andrea, no last name given, who recently got her master's degree in library sciences while working ...

Associated Press

Adult dancers in Washington state want a strippers’ bill of rights. Here’s how it could help them.

SEATTLE (AP) — For months, Andrea studied for her master’s degree in library sciences between dancing naked at clubs in Seattle. But then she was sexually assaulted at work and slapped by a customer — and nobody stepped in to help. Now, she and hundreds of other strippers in Washington state are fighting for statewide […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Washington gun shop and its former owner to pay $3 million for selling high-capacity ammo magazines

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A suburban Seattle gun shop and its former owner will pay $3 million for selling high-capacity ammunition magazines despite a state ban, the Washington attorney general said Tuesday. Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the settlement with Federal Way Discount Guns and Mohammed Baghai after a King County judge found last year […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Washington state Senate unanimously approves ban on hog-tying by police

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Senate unanimously approved legislation Tuesday that would ban police from hog-tying suspects, a restraint technique that has long drawn concern due to the risk of suffocation. The legislation came nearly four years after Manuel Ellis, a 33-year-old Black man, died in Tacoma, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of […]

2 days ago

Associated Press

Man with samurai sword making threats arrested in Walmart, police say

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man wielding a samurai sword and threatening to hurt people was arrested after he entered a Walmart store in southwest Washington state, police said. Multiple people called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday about a man walking in Vancouver traffic with the sword while screaming and making threats to injure people, […]

3 days ago

Associated Press

Police: Inert Cold War-era missile found in garage of Washington state home

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — An inert rocket of the type used to carry a nuclear warhead has been found in the garage of a home of a deceased resident in Washington state, police said. Bellevue police responded Thursday to a report of a military-grade rocket in the garage of a home in the city across […]

5 days ago

Woman with brain bleed mistakenly arrested by state trooper for drunken driving, lawsuit says