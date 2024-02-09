Rantz: Joe Biden special counsel report, press conference could not have gone worse

If one was conspiratorial, it could be surmised there was something so damaging in the Tucker Carlson interview with Vladamir Putin that the White House opted to end the Joe Biden re-election campaign by letting him address the special counsel investigation in front of the nation.

During a hastily called press conference, Joe Biden was angry and snappy. He somehow managed to confuse the president of Egypt with the president of Mexico during an argument that he has no problems with his memory. He cherry picked statements from special counsel Robert Hur’s findings to make it seem like he did nothing wrong.

The report’s findings, however, are considerably more damaging to the president.

More from Jason Rantz: Antisemitic Pramila Jayapal rewarded with Soros cash after Israel attacks

Special counsel report ended the Joe Biden reelection campaign

But the truth is, the Joe Biden reelection campaign would have been better off had the special counsel charged him with a crime. It would have been less politically damaging that referring to him as “a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” It almost sounds like the world’s most pathetic Tinder profile bio. And it’s not going to the new “Joe Biden for reelection” slogan. But it’s precisely how people think of the president. It played into the very perception that is most damaging to his chances of staying in office.

After the Thursday press conference, though, one could make a more apt conclusion: Joe Biden is an angry, narcissistic, elderly man with a poor memory and a short temper. And the way he handled himself made that painfully clear.

Had he not spoken, he would have received the standard defense by his CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, Washington Post friends who are so shameless, they can pretend with a straight face that the special counsel report was glowing. Imagine the Jennifer Rubin column possibilities! But not even they can do enough damage control after Thursday night. He just likely ended his reelection campaign.

And the good news is, whomever will give Joe Biden the bad news can be rest assured that he probably won’t remember who to resent for their honesty.

Actually, Joe Biden is an angry, narcissistic, elderly man with a poor memory and a short temper. And tonight's Q&A makes that really, really clear. He would have been better off not speaking tonight at all. — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 9, 2024

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz