MYNORTHWEST LIFESTYLE

Weekend revelry roundup: The Soul of Seattle, Super Bowl deals and more

Feb 9, 2024, 6:40 AM

MOHAI opened at the old armory at Lake Union Park on Dec. 29, 2012. (Photo: Feliks Banel, KIRO Newsradio)

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY PAUL HOLDEN


Here for what's next

It’s Friday yet again. So, that means it is time to find out what is going on this weekend in Seattle and throughout the Puget Sound region.

Black History Month is underway and The Soul of Seattle will be held this weekend at Block 41. The goal of the event is to highlight Black-owned businesses and to show off more of the Seattle food scene here in Seattle. More than 20 chefs will be serving their favorite dishes, and funds will be raised for Look, Listen and Learn TV and the After School All-Stars — Puget Sound. The Soul of Seattle will be held Saturday from 5:15-10 p.m., and tickets are still available.

For those who have ever been curious about the world of candle making, Noir Lux will be hosting a pouring bar at the Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI). Those who attend can create their own candle, while learning the candle making process. People of all ages are welcome and the pouring starts at noon on Sunday. It will cost $25 for adults and $15 for kids, MOHAI members get discounts as well.

Those heading to Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood Friday night may see something cool while in the area. The Belltown Art Walk goes from 6-9 p.m., and for those who want a suggestion on a place to start, lots of displays will be on 1st Avenue. The walk is a free, self-guided tour, but along the way attendees will hear live music, see a glassblowing demo and more.

At the Sunset Tavern, your boots better be made for boogieing cause that’s what you’ll be doing. There’s a ’60s themed Valentines Day Ball being held at the bar in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood. An entrance cost of $15 (plus fees) gets folks in the mood to dance in the door. This is a 21-and-up-only event.

Annual celebrations

On Saturday, The Crocodile is throwing it’s annual Brazilian Carnaval celebration. The theme for its 30th anniversary this year is the samba, and the event will feature Brazilian artists and dancers. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the fun starts at 8 p.m. Head here for more information and to buy tickets.

Speaking of annual celebrations, the Petit Troll Parade in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood is returning this year to celebrate Mardi Gras. The all-ages parade will feature a 17-piece brass band, handmade floats and much more. For those who be a part of the parade, all are welcome. So, bust out the beads and head to the Fremont Sunday Market at noon.

Super Bowl Sunday

The Super Bowl is fast approaching as the NFL will crown a new (or possibly a repeat) champion Sunday. Watch parties will be held and specials will be available throughout Seattle.

Queer Bar is doing a pre game brunch with bottomless bubbles. Folks heading to The Victor Tavern in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood will get half off all burgers and beers as well as 13 TVs so you can get every angle of Taylor Swift. Two other Ethan Stowell Restaurants will feature deals for the biggest sporting event of the year as well. If you have got a favorite spot, there’s a good chance they will have the game on.

Another weekend means another opportunity for fun, so don’t miss out.

