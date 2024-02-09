Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Tennessee authorities search for suspect in shooting of 2 sheriff’s deputies

Feb 8, 2024, 10:30 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Tennessee were searching early Friday for a suspect they say was involved in a shooting that killed one sheriff’s deputy and left another wounded.

Warrants have been issued for 42-year-old Kenneth Dehart, who is wanted on suspicion of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm after the Thursday evening shooting, Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said in posts on the department’s Facebook page.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the hunt for Dehart, who should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted, the sheriff’s office said.

Dehart was last seen in the city of Maryville, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said on social media.

Few details were given about the shooting other than one deputy was killed in the line of duty and the other was wounded and being treated at a hospital.

Maryville is in Blount County and located about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Knoxville.

National News

FILE — Congressman Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., listens during New York's governor primary debate at the s...

Associated Press

The race for George Santos’ congressional seat could offer clues to how suburbs will vote this year

A special election in the suburbs of New York to replace disgraced former Rep. George Santos could offer clues about the mindset of suburban voters everywhere as 2024 election contests ramp up across the country. The Tuesday contest for the House seat held by Santos until his recent expulsion is shaping up to be a […]

1 hour ago

Theslet Benoir and Clemene Bastien stand at the window of their Eben-Ezer Haitian food truck in Par...

Associated Press

They opened a Haitian food truck. Then they were told, ‘Go back to your own country,’ lawsuit says

PARKSLEY, Va. (AP) — A married couple who fled Haiti for Virginia achieved their American dream when they opened a variety market on the Eastern Shore, selling hard-to-find spices, sodas and rice to the region’s growing Haitian community. When they added a Haitian food truck, people drove from an hour away for freshly cooked oxtail, […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The New York City skyline is seen behind planes waiting to take off at LaGuardia Airport in ...

Associated Press

AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans say air travel is safe despite recent scares

Most U.S. adults believe that air travel is generally safe in the U.S., despite some doubts about whether aircraft are being properly maintained and remain free from structural problems. About 7 in 10 U.S. adults say planes are a “very” or “somewhat” safe method of travel, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Jon Stewart poses for a portrait in promotion of his film, "Rosewater," in New York, Nov. 7,...

Associated Press

Jon Stewart changed late-night comedy once. Can he have a second act in different times?

NEW YORK (AP) — As host of “The Daily Show” from 1999 to 2015, Jon Stewart changed comedy — and arguably journalism, too — with sharp, satirical takes on politics and current events. He became an essential part of the nation’s conversation. Now let’s see if he can turn back time. Stewart, who walked away […]

2 hours ago

Jeanelle Austin, director of the George Floyd Global Memorial, pauses during the installation of "T...

Associated Press

Finding meaning in George Floyd’s death through protest art left at his murder site

PHOENIX (AP) — For months after George Floyd was killed by police in May 2020, people from around the world traveled to the site of his murder in Minneapolis and left signs, paintings and poems to memorialize the man whose death reignited a movement against systemic racism. Now hundreds of those artifacts are on display […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Bo Jackson awarded $21 million in Georgia blackmail, stalking case

ATLANTA (AP) — Former professional baseball and football player Vincent “Bo” Jackson, a running back who won the Heisman Trophy at Auburn, has won a $21 million verdict in his civil case against his niece and nephew for trying to extort him. The Feb. 2 decision included a permanent protective order barring Thomas Lee Anderson […]

6 hours ago

Tennessee authorities search for suspect in shooting of 2 sheriff’s deputies