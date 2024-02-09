Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Chinese technology company lashes back at US claims it has ties to military

Feb 9, 2024, 1:34 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BANGKOK (AP) — A Nasdaq-listed Chinese technology company that makes parts for self-driving vehicles is threatening to sue the U.S. government after it was included in a list of companies the Pentagon says have links to the Chinese military.

Hesai Technology’s core product is LiDAR road sensing equipment, used in passenger and commercial vehicles, autonomous driving vehicles, delivery robots and other applications. It was among 17 companies the U.S. Department of Defense recently added to its list of companies it considers “Chinese military companies.”

The revised list also includes Megvii, a Beijing-based artificial intelligence company and IDG Capital, a major private equity investment company with holdings in many Chinese technology companies, and major Chinese energy, telecoms and aviation companies. Its investors include U.S. pension funds and foundations.

Hesai’s inclusion on the list came without any explanation and the company plans to file a lawsuit, Hesai CEO Yifan “David” Li said in a statement that described the move as “unjust, capricious and meritless.”

“Hesai is not a military company. Hesai products are for civilian use only and have never been designed or validated for military use,” he said.

Li did not give any details on the company’s plans for legal action. The statement accused Hesai’s critics of conducting a smear campaign against it for unfair commercial advantage.

In a statement issued last week, the company said its LiDARs were not designed to conform to military specifications. The U.S. Department of Commerce has designated them as not being suitable for any military application, it said.

Hesai’s stock price has fallen to about $4 from about $22 a year ago.

President Joe Biden’s administration has kept in place tariffs imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump after he launched a trade war against Beijing in 2018. Under Biden, the U.S. has further limited China’s access to advanced U.S. technology, limited U.S. investments in strategically sensitive Chinese industries and expanded sanctions on leading Chinese companies like Huawei Technologies.

The Defense Department periodically updates its list of now nearly four dozen Chinese military companies to counter links between Chinese military and companies and other entities that it says appear to be civilian.

China’s foreign and commerce ministries protested the move after the list was expanded last week.

In 2021, Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp., which overtook Apple Inc. as the world’s No. 3 smartphone maker by sales for a time, was removed from the blacklist after it sued the U.S. government, demanding to be removed and denying it has any links with China’s People’s Liberation Army.

Politics

FILE — Congressman Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y., listens during New York's governor primary debate at the s...

Associated Press

The race for George Santos’ congressional seat could offer clues to how suburbs will vote this year

A special election in the suburbs of New York to replace disgraced former Rep. George Santos could offer clues about the mindset of suburban voters everywhere as 2024 election contests ramp up across the country. The Tuesday contest for the House seat held by Santos until his recent expulsion is shaping up to be a […]

4 hours ago

Theslet Benoir and Clemene Bastien stand at the window of their Eben-Ezer Haitian food truck in Par...

Associated Press

They opened a Haitian food truck. Then they were told, ‘Go back to your own country,’ lawsuit says

PARKSLEY, Va. (AP) — A married couple who fled Haiti for Virginia achieved their American dream when they opened a variety market on the Eastern Shore, selling hard-to-find spices, sodas and rice to the region’s growing Haitian community. When they added a Haitian food truck, people drove from an hour away for freshly cooked oxtail, […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Jon Stewart poses for a portrait in promotion of his film, "Rosewater," in New York, Nov. 7,...

Associated Press

Jon Stewart changed late-night comedy once. Can he have a second act in different times?

NEW YORK (AP) — As host of “The Daily Show” from 1999 to 2015, Jon Stewart changed comedy — and arguably journalism, too — with sharp, satirical takes on politics and current events. He became an essential part of the nation’s conversation. Now let’s see if he can turn back time. Stewart, who walked away […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico legislators seek endowment to bolster autonomous tribal education programs

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators would create a unique educational endowment of at least $50 million to help Native American communities create their own student programs, include efforts to teach and preserve Indigenous languages, under a proposal endorsed Thursday by the state House. The bill from Democratic legislators with ties to tribal […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Minneapolis passes Gaza cease-fire resolution despite mayor’s veto

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minneapolis City Council overrode a mayoral veto on Thursday and approved a resolution that calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and for an end to U.S. military funding to Israel. The office of Mayor Jacob Frey, who is Jewish, said he has been “clear and consistent” in his support for a […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Longtime GOP Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state says she will not seek reelection

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington state says she will not seek reelection after two decades in Congress. McMorris Rodgers, 54, the chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in a statement Thursday she made the decision “after much prayer and reflection.” She did not give a […]

12 hours ago

Chinese technology company lashes back at US claims it has ties to military