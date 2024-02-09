Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The first tornado to hit Wisconsin in February was spotted

Feb 8, 2024, 6:27 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The first-ever February tornado for the state of Wisconsin was spotted Thursday just south of Madison, the National Weather Service confirmed.

It was the first time a tornado was confirmed during the second month of the year in the state since records have been kept, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Rock County officials, in the area where the tornado was reported, initially received reports of about 25 buildings, power lines or other structures damaged.

There were no immediate reports of injuries though, Mark Elland, a shift supervisor at the Rock County 911 center, told the Wisconsin State Journal. Minor injuries were reported as of early Friday. He said there had been “numerous reports of tornado activity, funnel clouds,” including reports from law enforcement of a tornado touching down in several areas of the county.

National News

Associated Press

Wisconsin Elections Commission votes to allow clerks to accept partial addresses on absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has complied with court orders and voted to tell the more than 1,800 local clerks who run elections in the battleground state that they can accept absentee ballots that are missing parts of a witness’s address. The commission voted 5-1 Thursday, with Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell opposed, […]

41 minutes ago

In this photo provided by the National Center for Transgender Equality, Andy Marra, left, the execu...

Associated Press

Faced with wave of hostile bills, transgender rights leaders are playing “a defense game”

For decades, the plotline for LGBTQ+ activism in the U.S. was one of advances — often slow-paced and hard-fought but inexorably moving forward. Now, faced with unprecedented attacks in state legislatures, transgender rights leaders acknowledge they are playing defense — and two of the biggest groups are joining forces to counter the onslaught. “This is […]

56 minutes ago

This Jan. 2024 combination photo shows nominees for a Bucks County special election to fill a vacan...

Associated Press

AP Decision Note: What to expect in the latest Pennsylvania House special election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives hangs in the balance in a special election on Tuesday in the Philadelphia suburbs. If that sounds vaguely familiar, it’s because it’s the fourth time in a year that a vacancy has put the majority up for grabs in the evenly-divided lower chamber. Voters in […]

2 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks Dec. 11, 2023, during a visit to BAE Systems, i...

Associated Press

Biden administration announces $5 billion commitment for research and development of computer chips

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday will announce the investment of $5 billion in a public-private consortium aimed at supporting research and development in advanced computer chips. The National Semiconductor Technology Center is being funded through the CHIPS and Science Act. That 2022 law aims to reinvigorate the computer chip sector within the […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Man charged with stealing small airplane that crashed on a California beach

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Police in California arrested a man for allegedly stealing a small aircraft before crashing onto a beach and leaving the scene on Thursday. Deputies received a report of a small airplane landing “near or on a beach” in Half Moon Bay around 5 p.m., the San Mateo County Sheriff’s […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Tennessee authorities search for suspect in shooting of 2 sheriff’s deputies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Tennessee were searching early Friday for a suspect they say was involved in a shooting that killed one sheriff’s deputy and left another wounded. Warrants have been issued for 42-year-old Kenneth Dehart, who is wanted on suspicion of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and being a […]

7 hours ago

The first tornado to hit Wisconsin in February was spotted