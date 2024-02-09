Seattle police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a man in serious condition.

The victim sat injured inside a white BMW parked underneath the red and blue glow from a neon sign of an auto parts store – just off Aurora Avenue N. and N. 100th St. in North Seattle.

The car’s back windshield was shattered and bits of broken glass sprinkled on the pavement.

Police say the 36-year-old was shot, at least once, and rushed to Harborview Medical Center.

The area was blocked off for some time, but was cleared around 5:30 a.m.

People who live here say it’s an area known for crime, drugs and prostitution mostly.

There is no word yet on what led to this latest incident. Also, there is no word on suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.