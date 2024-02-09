Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

The wife of a famed Tennessee sheriff died in a 1967 unsolved shooting. Agents just exhumed her body

Feb 9, 2024, 10:02 AM | Updated: 10:16 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have exhumed the body of the wife of a famed Tennessee sheriff more than a half-century after she was fatally shot in a still-unsolved killing.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it oversaw the exhumation of the body of Pauline Pusser on Thursday at Adamsville Cemetery. She was killed by incoming gunfire while in a car driven by her husband, McNairy County Sheriff Buford Pusser, a figure whose legend was captured in the 1973 film “Walking Tall” starring Joe Don Baker and a 2004 remake starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Various sites in Adamsville continue to attract tourists interested in the sheriff’s legacy in west Tennessee.

A TBI statement said the agency received a new tip that led agents to find that there was never an autopsy performed on Pauline Pusser’s body.

“With the support of Pauline’s family and in consultation with 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI requested the exhumation in an attempt to answer critical questions and provide crucial information that may assist in identifying the person or persons responsible for Pauline Pusser’s death,” TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister said.

Pauline Pusser was killed in McNairy County on Aug. 12, 1967, and a previous iteration of the TBI, then named the Tennessee Bureau of Criminal Identification, was called in to investigate. The investigation into her killing has remained active, McAlister said.

The Tennessean cited an Aug. 13, 1967, publication of its newspaper that says Pauline Pusser was killed and her husband was “seriously wounded in the jaw when Pusser’s prowl car was fired on at dawn on a lonely country road.”

The Selmer police chief heard a call on the radio from Sheriff Pusser, and he and his wife were found just north of the Tennessee-Mississippi state line on U.S. 45 — the sheriff sitting behind the wheel, and his wife lying on the seat with her head in his lap. The Tennessean reported. The Pussers had been heading to investigate a complaint.

Investigators found 14 spent 30-caliber cartridges on the road where Pusser said the shooting occurred about three miles from the state line, according to The Tennessean. The Pusser car was hit 11 times.

In the archived news article, The Tennessean quoted an investigator who said they believed the couple had driven into a trap.

Buford Pusser spent six years as McNairy County sheriff beginning in 1964, and aimed to rid McNairy County of organized crime, from moonshiners to gamblers. He was allegedly shot eight times, stabbed seven times and killed two people in self-defense.

The 2004 movie remake doesn’t mention Pusser by name and is set in Washington state.

Buford Pusser died in August 1974 in a car wreck the day he agreed to portray himself in the “Walking Tall″ sequel.

National News

FILE - Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, gestures as she addresses the House of Delegates on transporta...

Associated Press

Virginia legislators limit public comment and tell folks taking the mic to ‘make it quick’

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s part-time Legislature moves at a quick clip. And its time-pressed lawmakers expect the same from members of the public who want to make their voices heard. Year after year, no matter which party is in charge, committee and subcommittee chairs have repeatedly exhorted those providing testimony at the Capitol to […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Jury in Young Dolph murder trial will come from outside of Memphis, Tennessee, judge rules

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of two men charged with killing Young Dolph will come from outside of Memphis because of intense media coverage of the fatal shooting in the rapper’s hometown, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Jennifer J. Mitchell decided in favor of a change of venue motion filed by Justin […]

53 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-Catholic priest given 22 years in prison for attempting to sexually abuse a boy in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former Catholic priest in South Carolina has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for trying to sexually assault a boy and showing him pornography. Jamie Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias, 69, could have faced a life sentence. Federal Judge Mary Geiger Lewis on Thursday granted part of a defense motion for […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Second man accused of vandalizing journalists’ homes pleads guilty in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A second man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with threats and vandalism targeting public radio journalists in New Hampshire. Prosecutors allege that four men were involved in a plot to vandalize the homes of New Hampshire Public Radio news director Daniel Barrick, reporter Lauren Chooljian and Chooljian’s parents […]

2 hours ago

REMOVES SECOND REFERENCE TO TOWN DROPPING CHARGES FILE - This image taken from video provided by WT...

Associated Press

City drops charges against pastor as sides negotiate over Ohio church’s 24/7 ministry

An Ohio city has dropped criminal charges against a pastor over his around-the-clock ministry to the homeless and others in need of help while the two sides work to end the dispute that has landed in federal court. A municipal prosecutor this week moved to dismiss code violation charges against Dad’s Place church Pastor Chris […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Jon Stewart poses for a portrait in promotion of his film, "Rosewater," in New York, Nov. 7,...

Associated Press

Jon Stewart changed late-night comedy once. Can he have a second act in different times?

As host of “The Daily Show” from 1999 to 2015, Jon Stewart changed comedy — and arguably journalism, too — with sharp, satirical takes on politics and current events.

2 hours ago

The wife of a famed Tennessee sheriff died in a 1967 unsolved shooting. Agents just exhumed her body