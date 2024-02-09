Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Military names 5 Marines killed in helicopter crash in California mountains. All were in their 20s.

Feb 9, 2024, 10:45 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Marine Corps released the names Friday of the five Marines killed when their CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter went down in the mountains outside San Diego during a historic storm. All of them were in their 20s.

The decorated Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing and were based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

“We have been confronted with a tragedy that is every service family’s worst fear,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, commanding officer of the squadron. “The Flying Tigers family stands strong and includes the friends and community who have supported our squadron during this challenging time. We will get through this together.”

The youngest was Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, of Olathe, Kansas, who was just promoted to the rank of lance corporal on New Year’s Day. The oldest was Capt. Miguel Nava, 28, of Traverse City, Michigan.

Davis and Sgt. Alec Langen, 23, of Chandler, Arizona, were both crew chiefs. The rest were CH-53E pilots.

“We will miss him dearly,” his mother Caryn Langen told KNSD-TV of San Diego.

The other pilots on board were Capt. Jack Casey, 26, of Dover, New Hampshire, and Capt. Benjamin Moulton, 27, of Emmett, Idaho.

The Super Stallion vanished late Tuesday night on its way back to Miramar from Creech Air Force Base. The craft was discovered Wednesday morning near the mountain community of Pine Valley.

The military confirmed Thursday that all five Marines were killed when their helicopter went down during stormy weather, and efforts were underway to recover their remains, which will take weeks because of the rough terrain and weather, said Col. James C. Ford, operations officer with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. In the meantime, Marines are staying with the remains round-the-clock to adhere to their ethos of never leaving any Marine behind.

The military is investigating the crash.

National News

Associated Press

200-foot radio station tower stolen without a trace in Alabama, silencing small town’s voice

JASPER, Ala. (AP) — The theft of a giant radio tower has silenced what used to be the voice of a small Alabama town and the surrounding county, the radio station’s general manager said. A thief or thieves made off with the 200-foot (61 meter) tower, shutting down WJLX radio in Jasper, Alabama. So far, […]

16 minutes ago

Associated Press

Republican’s resignation shifts power back to Democrats in Pennsylvania House ahead of election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The resignation of a Republican lawmaker in the previously deadlocked Pennsylvania House of Representatives has put the balance of power back to Democrats, ahead of a special election next week for another vacant position. Rep. Joe Adams, R-Pike, resigned on Friday, saying previously that medical news had changed his focus. “It […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

The wife of a famed Tennessee sheriff died in a 1967 unsolved shooting. Agents just exhumed her body

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities have exhumed the body of the wife of a famed Tennessee sheriff more than a half-century after she was fatally shot in a still-unsolved killing. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it oversaw the exhumation of the body of Pauline Pusser on Thursday at Adamsville Cemetery. She was killed […]

46 minutes ago

FILE - Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, gestures as she addresses the House of Delegates on transporta...

Associated Press

Virginia legislators limit public comment and tell folks taking the mic to ‘make it quick’

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s part-time Legislature moves at a quick clip. And its time-pressed lawmakers expect the same from members of the public who want to make their voices heard. Year after year, no matter which party is in charge, committee and subcommittee chairs have repeatedly exhorted those providing testimony at the Capitol to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Jury in Young Dolph murder trial will come from outside of Memphis, Tennessee, judge rules

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of two men charged with killing Young Dolph will come from outside of Memphis because of intense media coverage of the fatal shooting in the rapper’s hometown, a judge ruled Friday. Judge Jennifer J. Mitchell decided in favor of a change of venue motion filed by Justin […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Ex-Catholic priest given 22 years in prison for attempting to sexually abuse a boy in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former Catholic priest in South Carolina has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for trying to sexually assault a boy and showing him pornography. Jamie Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias, 69, could have faced a life sentence. Federal Judge Mary Geiger Lewis on Thursday granted part of a defense motion for […]

2 hours ago

Military names 5 Marines killed in helicopter crash in California mountains. All were in their 20s.