Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Small plane hits vehicle during emergency landing on southwest Florida interstate

Feb 9, 2024, 1:16 PM | Updated: 2:12 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A small airplane collided with a vehicle as it made an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida Friday afternoon, bringing traffic to a halt as a massive plume of black smoke rose into the air, authorities said.

The crash landing happened near the Pine Ridge Road exit in Collier County, just north of where the interstate heads east toward Fort Lauderdale along what is known as Alligator Alley.

Brianna Walker, 26, witnessed as the wing of the plane dragged the car in front of hers and slammed into the wall.

“It’s seconds that separated us from the car in front of us,” she said. “The wing pulverized this one car.”

Walker and her friend saw the plane moments before it hit the highway, allowing her friend to pull over before the crash.

“The plane was over our heads by inches,” she said. “It took a hard right and skid across the highway.”

Walker said an explosion of flames then burst from the plane with a loud boom. Pieces of the plane littered the highway.

“It feels unreal like a movie,” she said. “It was seconds between us dying.”

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet with five people aboard. The crash happened about 3:15 p.m., the agency said. It was not immediately known whether there were fatalities or injuries among those aboard the plane or anyone on the busy interstate.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate, with the NTSB leading the investigation.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that the southbound lanes of the interstate were closed and advised motorists to seek alternate routes. A photo captured by the Florida Department of Transportation showed a huge plume of black smoke rising from the plane.

National News

Associated Press

4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 struck the Southern California coast near Malibu on Friday afternoon and was widely felt in the Los Angeles region. The quake struck at 1:47 p.m. at a depth of 13 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The area is in the Santa […]

6 minutes ago

Associated Press

Former St. Louis officer who shot suspect in 2018 found not guilty

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge ruled Friday that a former St. Louis police officer was not guilty of assault for shooting a suspected carjacker in 2018, ruling he acted in self-defense. The shooting by Matthew D. EerNisse was “objectively reasonable in light of the totality of the particular facts and circumstances confronting the officer […]

1 hour ago

In this FILE photo provided by Kawena Alo-Kaonohi is a view looking down into Kahakuloa village in ...

Associated Press

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes just south of Hawaii’s Big Island, U.S. Geological Survey says

The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday that a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck just south of the Big Island of Hawaii.

1 hour ago

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio catches a ball after NFL football training ca...

Associated Press

How Asian American and Pacific Islander athletes in the NFL express their cultural pride

One might think rookie Nikko Remigio would be fielding all kinds of questions on making it to the Super Bowl in his first pro season. But leading up to Sunday’s game in Las Vegas, his family in the Philippines have asked more about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Why haven’t they asked for anything, not […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Retired Arizona prisons boss sentenced to probation over armed 2022 standoff with police

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Arizona Corrections Director Charles Ryan was sentenced Friday to probation for his no-contest plea to a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a 2022 armed standoff at his Tempe home during which police say he pointed a gun at officers. Superior Court Judge Geoffrey Fish decided against jailing the 73-year-old former prisons […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Toby Keith wrote all kinds of country songs. His legacy might be post-9/11 American anger

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Toby Keith’s songs accomplished, for some, what great art is intended to: They sustained people in challenging times, particularly U.S. service members and their families during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq after 9/11. For others, Keith’s work sowed division and was blindly patriotic — a wedge that deepened America’s cultural […]

2 hours ago

Small plane hits vehicle during emergency landing on southwest Florida interstate