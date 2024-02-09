Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Indianapolis man arrested after stabbing deaths of 2 women in their 50s

Feb 9, 2024, 2:32 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors filed two murder charges against an Indianapolis man Friday following the stabbing deaths days apart of two women in their 50s.

Shannon Lassere, 58, was found dead on Jan. 27 and Marianne Weis, 52, on Feb. 1 on the city’s far east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. They were found dead within a block of each other.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office determined both died from multiple sharp force injuries to the neck.

“No one deserves what these two women experienced,” acting IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said. “This was brutal and evil.”

Multiple videos from businesses in the area showed Weis and a man together on the night she was killed, the department said.

Detectives tracked down the man on Tuesday, and a search warrant the next day at the apartment where he had been staying turned up shoes with both victims’ blood and jeans soaking in bleach in a bucket in the bathtub, police said.

The man was taken into custody on a probation violation out of LaPorte County and has remained in custody since then, police said.

National News

Associated Press

Lawsuit claims National Guard members sexually exploited migrants seeking asylum

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — National Guard members assigned to Buffalo-area hotels housing migrants awaiting asylum hearings are accused in a lawsuit of sexually exploiting the migrants, who described feeling especially vulnerable while living in unclean rooms, far from family and with little access to the outside. The lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Manhattan names […]

2 minutes ago

Associated Press

4.6-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6 struck the Southern California coast near Malibu on Friday afternoon and was widely felt in the Los Angeles region. The quake struck at 1:47 p.m. at a depth of 13 kilometers, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The area is in the Santa […]

28 minutes ago

Associated Press

Small plane hits vehicle during emergency landing on southwest Florida interstate

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A small airplane collided with a vehicle as it made an emergency landing on Interstate 75 in southwest Florida Friday afternoon, bringing traffic to a halt as a massive plume of black smoke rose into the air, authorities said. The crash landing happened near the Pine Ridge Road exit in Collier […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Former St. Louis officer who shot suspect in 2018 found not guilty

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge ruled Friday that a former St. Louis police officer was not guilty of assault for shooting a suspected carjacker in 2018, ruling he acted in self-defense. The shooting by Matthew D. EerNisse was “objectively reasonable in light of the totality of the particular facts and circumstances confronting the officer […]

1 hour ago

In this FILE photo provided by Kawena Alo-Kaonohi is a view looking down into Kahakuloa village in ...

Associated Press

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes just south of Hawaii’s Big Island, U.S. Geological Survey says

The U.S. Geological Survey said Friday that a magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck just south of the Big Island of Hawaii.

2 hours ago

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Nikko Remigio catches a ball after NFL football training ca...

Associated Press

How Asian American and Pacific Islander athletes in the NFL express their cultural pride

One might think rookie Nikko Remigio would be fielding all kinds of questions on making it to the Super Bowl in his first pro season. But leading up to Sunday’s game in Las Vegas, his family in the Philippines have asked more about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. Why haven’t they asked for anything, not […]

2 hours ago

Indianapolis man arrested after stabbing deaths of 2 women in their 50s