NATIONAL NEWS

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Feb 9, 2024, 3:33 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Gov. Brian Kemp, R-Ga.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Mitch Landrieu, co-chair of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign; former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Bob Bauer, Biden’s personal attorney; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Rod Rosenstein, deputy attorney general during the Trump administration.

__

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.; Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash.

