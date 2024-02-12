Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Connecticut church pastor accused of selling meth out of rectory

Feb 12, 2024, 7:46 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WOODBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut pastor has been arrested on allegations that he sold crystal meth out of his church’s rectory, police said.

The reverend of a United Methodist Church in Woodbury was taken into custody Friday after police received a tip about the drugs, authorities said.

The pastor was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and use of drug paraphernalia, among other charges.

The reverend was released on $10,000 bail and was ordered to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Feb. 23.

Phone and email messages were left Monday for the pastor and the church.

State police said in a news release that the pastor was found in possession of crystal methamphetamine in both rock form and that had been liquefied into a hypodermic needle.

Police said they arrested the pastor at the site of a purported drug deal set up by a cooperating witness who had tipped them off, the Republican-American of Waterbury reported.

National News

super bowl...

Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press

Patrick Mahomes rallies the Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl title, 25-22 over 49ers in overtime

The NFL’s first Super Bowl in Las Vegas was a sloppy, mistake-filled affair that was mostly boring until the back-and-forth fourth quarter and OT.

2 hours ago

FILE - An elephant head wall trophy is on display at the Nesbitt Castle in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, in t...

Associated Press

Nearly half of the world’s migratory species are in decline, UN report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly half of the world’s migratory species are in decline, according to a new United Nations report released Monday. Many songbirds, sea turtles, whales, sharks and other migratory animals move to different environments with changing seasons and are imperiled by habitat loss, illegal hunting and fishing, pollution and climate change. About 44% […]

7 hours ago

Associated Press

What to know about a shooting at Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Texas during Sunday services

HOUSTON (AP) — A woman’s motive for opening fire in celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch was unclear Monday, a day after the shooting sent worshippers rushing for safety in between busy services. Police say two off-duty officers working security at Lakewood Church, one of the largest megachurches in the U.S., shot and killed the suspect. […]

10 hours ago

Marion Police Chief John Clair poses outside the Marion Police Department building, Monday, Feb. 5,...

Associated Press

Virginia’s Youngkin aims to bolster mental health care, part of national focus after the pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — John Clair, the police chief of a small Appalachian town in southwest Virginia, spends his days consumed by a growing problem: the frequency with which his officers are tapped to detain, transport and wait in hospitals with people in the throes of a mental health crisis. Officers from Clair’s 21-member Marion […]

11 hours ago

Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at a hospital morg...

Associated Press

Israeli forces rescue 2 hostages in dramatic Gaza raid that killed at least 67 Palestinians

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli forces rescued two hostages early Monday, storming a heavily guarded apartment in a densely packed town in the Gaza Strip and extracting them under fire and covering airstrikes that local officials said killed at least 67 Palestinians. The plight of the dozens of hostages held by Hamas has profoundly […]

13 hours ago

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White House, W...

Associated Press

White House national security spokesman John Kirby gets expanded role in Biden administration

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Kirby, President Joe Biden’s national security spokesman, is getting an expanded role at the White House, according to a U.S. official. Kirby will have a new title, White House national security communications adviser, and will be named an assistant to the White House, the official said Sunday. The official was not […]

16 hours ago

Connecticut church pastor accused of selling meth out of rectory