Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: The NFL does it again

Feb 12, 2024, 9:01 AM | Updated: 9:11 am

Super Bowl celebration...

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY DAVE ROSS


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

I have acknowledged the obvious every so often – the NFL once again put on a show that was able to keep me tuned in for four hours even though I had no stake in either team. How do they do it?

The commercials are great and entertaining. Usher had me practicing my moonwalk. But this year, the game itself eclipsed everything.


This is especially amazing when you consider the whole thing happens in real-time and keeps your attention without computer-enhanced superheroes flinging made-up weapons.

More Dave Ross: Is the Wild West of social media over after Senate hearing?

It was rigorously obedient to all the laws of physics from beginning to end, right down to the final seconds when every fourth down became a cliff-hanger:

“First and goal,” the CBS play-by-play exclaimed. “They score. Touchdown! Jackpot Kansas City!”

After which, we saw Travis and Taylor embrace for a full 60 seconds. It was probably the most compelling unscripted show in television history.

I keep wondering, how does the NFL pull it off? Is it the philosophy of parity among teams, or, as one of the announcers implied, could there be something more at work?

“With the touchdown pass, Mahomes ends up with 333 yards. Why is this significant? Because the address of the stadium is 3333 Al Davis Way,” the CBS play-by-play continued. “He’s never lost in this building. They win it by three with a fling to Hardman, who started this season as a Jet.”

More Dave Ross: Initiatives will be the stars of November ballot

Hmm. Interesting, right? And did you know that Mecole Hardman, the former jet who made that catch – happens to wear the number twelve? 1, 2? One plus two equals three.

And as for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce? Each has a first name with six letters and a second name with five letters. And what’s six multiplied by five? That’s right, 30! And if you take the number of days in the current month of February, and add one – what do you get? 30. And the number of initials in “N-F-L?”

Think about it — just not too hard.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5-9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave's Commentary

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

Image: Fans gathered to watch Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on Feb. 7, 2021...

Steve Coogan

Gee & Ursula: We need to talk about Super Bowl party rules, etiquette

You don't want to be the one who irritates the crowd at a Super Bowl party. So, consider these tips from Gee Scott and producer Andrew "Chef" Lanier.

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: This ‘Tech Savvy’ Way to Fight Seattle Graffiti is Sus

Washington has decided that state traffic cameras could be used to fight graffiti. It’s supposedly a ‘tech savvy’ approach to fighting vandalism, except — it’s not, really. Jack Stine and Spike O’Neill break down why this is a bad idea. And not only that, present a much better one. Tune in with Jack and Spike […]

2 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Something’s Off About Mr. Beast

The algorithm is constantly feeding Spike O’Neill’s wife Mr. Beast videos. He might be the most viral sensation on the modern internet. And Jack Stine has some serious concerns, from the editing style to the over-the-top displays of wealth. Tune in with Jack and Spike weekdays from noon to 3pm on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, […]

3 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: The Warped Reality Apple Vision Pro Wants To Sell You

Hey, a screen? Put it right in front of my eyes. And then put me behind the wheel of a 3000-ton car! The perfect example of this has been the rollout of Apple Vision Pro goggles, which has been nothing short of a disaster for many human lives. Jack Stine explains the reason you’ll never […]

3 days ago

Strippers...

Travis Mayfield, KIRO Newsradio

Mayfield: Strippers, strip club owners deserve equity under state law

In Washington, strippers are generally only able to work as independent contractors.

3 days ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Are These Tips To Keep Kids Off Screens Cringey?

Phones are addictive little time sucks, and kids are the most vulnerable among us. So naturally, advice columns abound with tips for parents about how to manage screen time in your family. Jack Stine and Spike O’Neill read through one such list and offer their decree on each piece of advice: cringe or based? Tune […]

4 days ago

Ross: The NFL does it again