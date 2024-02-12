When Women Will – A Free, Hands-on CPR and AED Class

February is American Heart Month. You can do your part by showing YOUR love by learning CPR and AED. In loving memory of KIRO’s Dori Monson, his family is partnering with the Shoreline Fire Department to provide a free hands-on CPR and AED class for you. Many Americans say they know how to perform CPR – but only one in six knows the right technique. Hands-on CPR can DOUBLE the odds of surviving cardiac arrest. Space is limited so sign up today at ShorelineFire.com/Events. Start showing your love. Learn CPR and AED.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

When: Sunday, February 25th, 12noon-3p.m.

Where: Shoreline College

Training by: Shoreline Fire Department and other first responders

(Click on the flier below to enlarge.)

