Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

One person killed, five others injured in subway station shooting in New York City, police say

Feb 12, 2024, 2:37 PM | Updated: 3:14 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) —

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station during the Monday evening commute and the suspected shooter remained at large, police said.

Police said the suspect opened fire at 4:38 p.m. at a station in the Bronx and that a man in his 30s was killed. A Fire Department spokesperson described four of the other injuries as serious after the shooting.

Video from television news helicopters showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange evidence cones on the elevated platform at the station at the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues.

Police did not immediately provide the extent of injuries hor any initial details on how the shooting unfolded.

National News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2...

Associated Press

Biden forms task force to avoid mishandling of classified documents during presidential transitions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday launched a task force aimed at addressing the “systemic” problem of mishandling classified information during presidential transitions, days after a Justice Department special counsel’s sharply critical report said he had done just that. The Presidential Records Transition Task Force will study past transitions to determine best practices […]

14 minutes ago

Associated Press

Officials are looking into why an American Airlines jetliner ran off the end of a Texas runway

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Federal safety officials said Monday they are investigating an incident in which an American Airlines jet had a braking problem and ran off the end of the runway after landing at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane went into a safety area beyond the end […]

25 minutes ago

Associated Press

New gun laws take effect on one-year anniversary of Michigan State University shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Professor Marco Díaz-Muñoz spent the past year trying to suppress the images, seared into his memory, of the gunman who entered his classroom at Michigan State University, killed two of his students and left others with critical wounds. He expects a flood of emotions this week on the anniversary of […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Steve Ostrow, who founded famed NYC bathhouse the Continental Baths, dies at 91

NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Ostrow, who founded the trailblazing New York City gay bathhouse the Continental Baths, where Bette Midler, Barry Manilow and other famous artists launched their careers, has died. He was 91. The Brooklyn native died Feb. 4 in his adopted home of Sydney, Australia, according to an obituary in The Sydney […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

New York stores are now required to post the extra charges for paying with a credit card

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Businesses in New York are now required to clearly post exactly how much their products will cost if customers pay with a credit card, under a new state law that took effect Sunday. The consumer protection law means stores can no longer post a sign on a door and at the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A judge has blocked enforcement of an Ohio law limiting kids’ use of social media amid litigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge extended a block on enforcement Monday of an Ohio law that would require children under 16 to get parental consent to use social media apps as a legal challenge proceeds. U.S. District Court Judge Algenon Marbley’s decision to grant a preliminary injunction prevents the law from taking effect […]

2 hours ago

One person killed, five others injured in subway station shooting in New York City, police say