One person killed, five others injured in subway station shooting in New York City, police say

NEW YORK (AP) —

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a New York City subway station during the Monday evening commute and the suspected shooter remained at large, police said.

Police said the suspect opened fire at 4:38 p.m. at a station in the Bronx and that a man in his 30s was killed. A Fire Department spokesperson described four of the other injuries as serious after the shooting.

Video from television news helicopters showed a subway train stopped at the station and orange evidence cones on the elevated platform at the station at the intersection of Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues.

Police did not immediately provide the extent of injuries hor any initial details on how the shooting unfolded.