Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

POLITICS

Ukraine needs nearly $9 billion to rebuild its cultural sites and tourism industry, UN agency says

Feb 13, 2024, 7:12 AM | Updated: 8:40 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PARIS (AP) — Ukraine will need nearly $9 billion over the next decade to rebuild its cultural sites and tourism industry following Russia’s invasion and war, the United Nations’ cultural agency said Tuesday.

UNESCO estimated that the country’s interlinked culture and tourism sector have lost over $19 billion in revenue during the war that started two years ago this month. The agency said the fighting has damaged 341 cultural sites across Ukraine, including in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and the cities of Lviv in the west and Odesa in the south.

The agency estimated that the total cost of destruction to those cultural sites, and thousands of other “cultural assets” around the country, comes to nearly $3.5 billion.

“The cathedral of Odesa is one example of a site that was gravely damaged,” Chiara Dezzi Bardeschi, who heads the UNESCO office in Ukraine, said. ”It’s a symbol of all the community … with deep spiritual and historical meaning.”

In July 2023, UNESCO strongly condemned a “brazen attack carried out by the Russian forces” against historic buildings in the center of Odesa, an area the agency designated last year as an endangered world heritage site. The attack claimed at least two lives and damaged several sites, including the Transfiguration Cathedral.

The cathedral founded in the late 18th century is the main Orthodox church in Odesa. The original structure was destroyed in 1936, during the Soviet era, and it was rebuilt from 1999 to 2003.

UNESCO said the intentional destruction of cultural heritage sites, including religious buildings and artifacts, may amount to a war crime. The International Criminal Court first brought war crimes charges involving purposeful attacks on historic religious monuments and buildings in a case involving Mali in 2015.

Politics

Kaniya Harris, a senior at American University, poses for a portrait at the university's campus in ...

Associated Press

Mental health emerges as a dividing line in abortion rights initiatives planned for state ballots

CHICAGO (AP) — The weeks after Kaniya Harris found out she was pregnant were among the hardest in her life. Final exams were fast approaching for the college junior. Her doctors told her she had an ovarian cyst, and the risk of ectopic pregnancy was high. The wait times for abortion clinics near her city […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Treasury Department is seen near sunset in Washington, Jan. 18, 2023. The Biden administ...

Associated Press

Treasury proposes new anti-money laundering regulations for investment advisers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is rolling out new recordkeeping rules for U.S. investment advisers in its continued effort to clamp down on money laundering, illicit finance and fraud in the American financial system. The Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network — known as FinCEN — proposed a regulation on Tuesday that would require […]

3 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Capitol is seen at sunrise, Feb. 7, 2024, in Washington. The Senate has passed an e...

Associated Press

What’s inside the Senate’s $95 billion bill to aid Ukraine and Israel and counter China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate early Tuesday passed an emergency spending package that would provide military aid to Ukraine and Israel; replenish U.S. weapons systems; and provide food, water, and other humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza. The Senate jettisoned from the package a bipartisan effort to boost immigration enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border after […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Senate passes a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel, but fate in the House is uncertain

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate early Tuesday passed a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, pushing ahead after months of difficult negotiations and amid growing political divisions in the Republican Party over the role of the United States abroad. The vote came after a small group of Republicans opposed to the $60 […]

6 hours ago

Palestinians mourn a child killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip at a hospital morgue...

Associated Press

Live updates | Gaza’s death toll mounts as negotiators cite progress on a cease-fire deal

The Palestinian death toll from an Israeli hostage rescue operation in a key Gaza city rose to 74 on Tuesday, officials in the war-ravaged enclave said, even as the warring sides appear to have made progress toward a deal that aims to bring about a cease-fire and free hostages held by Hamas. The raid took […]

8 hours ago

This Jan. 2024 combination photo shows nominees for a Bucks County special election to fill a vacan...

Associated Press

Democrats seek to strengthen majority in Pennsylvania House as voters cast ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats have an opportunity to strengthen their hold on the Pennsylvania House on Tuesday as voters cast their ballots in a suburban Philadelphia district that has been leaning more Democratic, after a Republican lawmaker’s resignation last week shifted the balance back to them. Voters will decide between a Democratic school board […]

12 hours ago

Ukraine needs nearly $9 billion to rebuild its cultural sites and tourism industry, UN agency says