Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Funerals get underway in Georgia for 3 Army Reserve soldiers killed in Jordan

Feb 12, 2024, 9:05 PM

FILE - This combination of photos provided by Shawn Sanders, left, and the U.S. Army, center and ri...

FILE - This combination of photos provided by Shawn Sanders, left, and the U.S. Army, center and right, show from left to right, Sgt. Kennedy Sanders, Staff Sgt. William Jerome Rivers and Sgt. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett. The three U.S. Army Reserve soldiers from Georgia, all of whom received posthumous promotions in rank, were killed by a drone strike on Jan. 28, 2024, on their base in Jordan near the Syrian border. The first funeral service was scheduled Tuesday morning, Feb. 13, for Rivers at a Baptist church in Carrollton, west of Atlanta. (Shawn Sanders and U.S. Army via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Shawn Sanders and U.S. Army via AP, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Family, friends, military colleagues and dignitaries gathered in a Georgia church Tuesday as funerals began for three Army Reserve soldiers killed last month in a drone attack on a U.S. base in Jordan.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp joined military officers in the front row for the funeral of Staff Sgt. William Jerome Rivers at a Baptist church in Carrollton, west of Atlanta. An American flag was draped over Rivers’ casket at the front of the church, with sprays of red, white and blue flowers on either side.

The Rev. James Betner mourners they were gathered to honor “a faithful man who gave his all.”

A 46-year-old reservist and Pennsylvania native, Rivers served in uniform for more than a decade after enlisting as an electrician. The Army said his overseas deployments included a nine-month tour in Iraq in 2018. His obituary from a local funeral home called him a warm-hearted family man with a “gentle demeanor and a fierce and determined personality.”

After the church service, Rivers is to be buried at the Georgia National Cemetery for military veterans in Canton, just northwest of Atlanta. He is survived by his wife, their son and two stepchildren.

A Jan. 28 drone strike on a U.S. military outpost in Jordan killed Rivers as well as Sgt. Kennedy Sanders and Sgt. Breonna Moffett, who all received their ranks in posthumous promotions. They were assigned to the Army Reserve’s 926th Engineer Battalion, 926th Engineer Brigade, based at Fort Moore in west Georgia.

President Joe Biden met with the families of the fallen soldiers when their remains were returned to U.S. soil earlier this month at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Meanwhile, friends, former classmates and co-workers have gathered to remember the slain soldiers while awaiting their final homecoming in Georgia.

In Waycross, where 24-year-old Sanders worked at a pharmacy and helped coach children’s basketball and soccer teams, residents gathered at a downtown park for a moment of silence shortly after the overseas attack. Her funeral is scheduled Saturday at Ware County Middle School.

Arrangements in Savannah were still pending for Moffett, who turned 23 barely a week before she died. Since then, she has been honored with a ceremony at Windsor Forest High School, where she was a drum major and JROTC cadet before graduating in 2019. A candlelight vigil was held by Moffett’s employer, United Cerebral Palsy of Georgia, where she helped teach cooking and other skills to people with disabilities.

The deaths were the first U.S. fatalities blamed on Iran-backed militia groups after months of intensified attacks on American forces in the region since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.

More than 40 troops were also injured in the drone attack at Tower 22, a secretive U.S. military desert outpost that enables U.S. forces to infiltrate and quietly leave Syria.

___

Bynum reported from Savannah, Georgia.

National News

Kaniya Harris, a senior at American University, poses for a portrait at the university's campus in ...

Associated Press

Mental health emerges as a dividing line in abortion rights initiatives planned for state ballots

CHICAGO (AP) — The weeks after Kaniya Harris found out she was pregnant were among the hardest in her life. Final exams were fast approaching for the college junior. Her doctors told her she had an ovarian cyst, and the risk of ectopic pregnancy was high. The wait times for abortion clinics near her city […]

2 hours ago

A lab grown diamond, left, and a natural diamond are displayed at Bario Neal, a jewelry store, in P...

Associated Press

Lab-grown diamonds come with sparkling price tags, but many have cloudy sustainability claims

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The muted sounds of hammering and sanding drift down to the first floor of Bario Neal, a jewelry store in Philadelphia, where rustic artwork that mimics nature hangs on warmly-lit walls. Waiting for one of those rings is Haley Farlow, a 28-year-old second grade teacher who has been designing her three-stone engagement […]

3 hours ago

FILE - The Treasury Department is seen near sunset in Washington, Jan. 18, 2023. The Biden administ...

Associated Press

Treasury proposes new anti-money laundering regulations for investment advisers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is rolling out new recordkeeping rules for U.S. investment advisers in its continued effort to clamp down on money laundering, illicit finance and fraud in the American financial system. The Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network — known as FinCEN — proposed a regulation on Tuesday that would require […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Winter storm hits Northeast, causing difficult driving, closed schools and canceled flights

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Parts of the Northeast were hit Tuesday by a snowstorm that canceled flights and schools and prompted warnings for people to stay off the roads, while some areas that anticipated heavy snow were getting less than that as the weather pattern changed. More than 1,000 flights were canceled so far Tuesday […]

4 hours ago

aid package Israel Ukraine...

Stephen Groves, The Associated Press

Senate passes a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel, but fate in the House is uncertain

The vote came after a small group of Republicans opposed to the $60 billion for Ukraine held the Senate floor through the night.

4 hours ago

FILE - The U.S. Capitol is seen at sunrise, Feb. 7, 2024, in Washington. The Senate has passed an e...

Associated Press

What’s inside the Senate’s $95 billion bill to aid Ukraine and Israel and counter China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate early Tuesday passed an emergency spending package that would provide military aid to Ukraine and Israel; replenish U.S. weapons systems; and provide food, water, and other humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza. The Senate jettisoned from the package a bipartisan effort to boost immigration enforcement at the U.S.-Mexico border after […]

4 hours ago

Funerals get underway in Georgia for 3 Army Reserve soldiers killed in Jordan