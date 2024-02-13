Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

All southbound lanes re-opened on I-405 near Totem Lake

Feb 13, 2024, 9:38 AM | Updated: 9:59 am

I-405 crash...

A crash mid-morning on I-405 near Totem Lake closed 3 southbound lanes. (WSDOT Traffic)

(WSDOT Traffic)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 10:00 a.m. — All lanes re-opened after crash cleared.

The KIRO Newsradio traffic team is tracking a rollover collision on I-405 near Totem Lake at 124th Street.


Traffic reporter Micki Gamez reports authorities are on the scene and three of five southbound lanes are closed at 9:35 a.m.

She warns drivers in the area to expect back-ups.

Listen to KIRO Newsradio traffic reports for updates.

This is a developing story. We will also have updates right here on MyNorthwest.

MyNorthwest News

Rosario Resort...

Bill Kaczaraba

Rosario Resort lays off employees as major upgrades planned by new owner

Rosario Resort & Spa has "let go" all of its employees as it prepares for a major upgrade and new ownership.

1 hour ago

Smart tech earrings...

Bill Kaczaraba

The smart accessory you didn’t know you needed: an earring that tracks your health

University of Washington researchers have brought earrings into the smart tech realm.

4 hours ago

federal way body...

Sam Campbell

Body found in the middle of the road in Federal Way, officers investigating

Police officers found the man with "obvious injuries" after a 911 caller reported the body at approximately 1:12 a.m. Tuesday morning.

6 hours ago

hood canal bridge...

Feliks Banel

The windstorm that sank the Hood Canal Bridge in 1979

Total cost of the 1.3 mile span was $25 million in 1961, or the equivalent of about $210 million in 2019 dollars.

6 hours ago

bubonic plague cat...

Frank Sumrall

First case of bubonic plague since 2015 hits Oregon, pet cat confirmed as source

Deschutes County health officials were able to confirm the cat as the source because the feline was also showing symptoms of the disease.

7 hours ago

aid package Israel Ukraine...

Stephen Groves, The Associated Press

Senate passes a $95.3 billion aid package for Ukraine and Israel, but fate in the House is uncertain

The vote came after a small group of Republicans opposed to the $60 billion for Ukraine held the Senate floor through the night.

7 hours ago

All southbound lanes re-opened on I-405 near Totem Lake