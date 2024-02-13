All southbound lanes re-opened on I-405 near Totem Lake

Update 10:00 a.m. — All lanes re-opened after crash cleared.

The KIRO Newsradio traffic team is tracking a rollover collision on I-405 near Totem Lake at 124th Street.

UPDATE: A collision on SB I-405 at NE 124th St in Kirkland is blocking all general purpose lanes. The toll lanes are open to all in the area. Fire and State Patrol are on scene. Expect delays in the area. https://t.co/FDGv9gTfwz pic.twitter.com/hFvtqPoApH — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 13, 2024



Traffic reporter Micki Gamez reports authorities are on the scene and three of five southbound lanes are closed at 9:35 a.m.

She warns drivers in the area to expect back-ups.

Listen to KIRO Newsradio traffic reports for updates.

This is a developing story. We will also have updates right here on MyNorthwest.