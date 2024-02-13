Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

Fidelity Charitable distributes record-setting $11.8 billion to nonprofits in 2023

Feb 13, 2024, 4:01 AM

CORRECTS YEAR TO 2023 - FILE - Doctor Ivan Mozhaiev attends to a patient during morning rounds at P...

CORRECTS YEAR TO 2023 - FILE - Doctor Ivan Mozhaiev attends to a patient during morning rounds at Pokrovsk hospital in Pokrovsk, eastern Ukraine, on May 22, 2022. Fidelity Charitable, the nation’s largest grantmaker, distributed a record-setting $11.8 billion to nonprofits in 2023, up more than 5% from the previous year at a time when generally donations are dropping. Doctors Without Borders USA and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital were the most popular charities again, as they were in 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Fidelity Charitable, the nation’s largest grantmaker, distributed a record-setting $11.8 billion to nonprofits in 2023, up more than 5% from the previous year at a time when generally donations are dropping.

The grant total shows how quickly use of the donor-advised fund — an investment account that allows donations to be distributed over time — is growing. Fidelity Charitable said distributions to nonprofits in 2023 were four times what they were 10 years ago.

“I think 2023 was a pretty amazing year,” Fidelity Charitable President Jacob Pruitt told The Associated Press. “When you think about the volatility, the market inflation, we still did a phenomenal job in regards to grantmaking. And that’s our big measure — dollars going into the sector.”

However, the increasing popularity of DAFs has many measuring the funds’ effectiveness at funneling money to charities. Though donors receive an immediate tax deduction when they put money in a DAF, there is no deadline for them to then contribute that money to a nonprofit.

Public comment on new regulations proposed by the Internal Revenue Service for DAFs will end on Thursday. If approved, the IRS will impose a 20% excise tax on donations that provide a significant benefit to the donor.

Congress is also looking into whether the IRS needs to give anonymously since they already received their tax deduction when they deposited the money in the DAF initially.

According to Fidelity Charitable, donors attached their names or the name of their DAF to 96% of the grants made in 2023.

“We feel we have a really solid platform,” Pruitt said. “We support regulations that focus on grantmaking and making sure that these dollars flow out of the platform.”

Fidelity Charitable said the average grant in 2023 was $4,625, with the average DAF handing out 11.8 grants in the year.

Doctors Without Borders USA and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital were the most popular charities again, as they were in 2022. Fidelity Charitable said nearly 80% of grants in 2023 went to nonprofits donors had previously supported.

But Pruitt said that as donors become more comfortable using the DAF platform, they begin to give to more nontraditional nonprofits that they find on their own. “Our list of grantees is starting to look a little different year over year,” he said. “As we continue to educate and build awareness, we hope more grants go to smaller organizations and a broader range of them.”

Attorney Andrew Grumet, a partner at Holland & Knight who advises nonprofits, said increased awareness is mainly responsible for the growth of donations to DAFs like Fidelity Charitable. The reason they are growing at a time when fewer people are donating to charities, he says, is because many nonprofits are having a hard time making a personal connection with donors to convince them that they need to give to their specific group.

“Charities need to do a better job there,” he said, adding that DAFs have also done better at attracting gifts from millennials and Gen Z than many nonprofits. “It’s a struggle to figure out how to get your message out there.”

Another growth area for Fidelity Charitable DAFs in 2023 was with corporations. More than 500 companies now use a Fidelity Charitable DAF, with an average of 65 grants coming from their accounts in 2023 and an average grant amount of nearly $11,000.

Pruitt said corporations are looking at DAF programs as an employee benefit and using the Fidelity Charitable platform as a way to match employee donations as well as a replacement for corporate foundations.

“We think that is a space where there is a demand that’s rising,” he said.

_____

Associated Press coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Lifestyle

A lab grown diamond, left, and a natural diamond are displayed at Bario Neal, a jewelry store, in P...

Associated Press

Lab-grown diamonds come with sparkling price tags, but many have cloudy sustainability claims

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The muted sounds of hammering and sanding drift down to the first floor of Bario Neal, a jewelry store in Philadelphia, where rustic artwork that mimics nature hangs on warmly-lit walls. Waiting for one of those rings is Haley Farlow, a 28-year-old second grade teacher who has been designing her three-stone engagement […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

New Orleans’ Carnival season marks Fat Tuesday with celebrities and pretend monarchs

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Festivities marking Mardi Gras, the climactic day of New Orleans’ Carnival season, hit full swing early Tuesday, with costumed revelers gathering on the narrow streets of the French Quarter and families and tourists lining major thoroughfares to watch parades. The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club handed out its signature gift […]

14 hours ago

Derry Oliver, 17, right, hugs her mother, also Derry Oliver, during a visit to a playground near ho...

Associated Press

Schools are trying to get more students therapy. Not all parents are on board

NEW YORK (AP) — Derry Oliver was in fifth grade when she first talked to her mom about seeing a therapist. She was living in Georgia with her brother while her mom was in New York scoping out jobs and apartments ahead of moving the family. It was a rough year apart. Oliver, now 17, […]

4 days ago

Associated Press

Mardi Gras 2024: What to know as Carnival season nears its rollicking end in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Carnival season 2024 entered its final days in New Orleans on Friday as a parade of “fabulous women and the men who support them” walked the narrow streets of the old French Quarter handing out hand-decorated bras. The krewe of “Bosom Buddies & Breast Friends” is one of the smaller clubs […]

4 days ago

Associated Press

Toby Keith wrote all kinds of country songs. His legacy might be post-9/11 American anger

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Toby Keith’s songs accomplished, for some, what great art is intended to: They sustained people in challenging times, particularly U.S. service members and their families during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq after 9/11. For others, Keith’s work sowed division and was blindly patriotic — a wedge that deepened America’s cultural […]

4 days ago

An employee straightens displays at a Kohl's store in Clifton, N.J., Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. A year ...

Associated Press

Less is more? Consumers have fewer choices as brands prune their offerings to focus on best sellers

NEW YORK (AP) — How much choice is too much? Apparently for Coca-Cola, it’s about 400 different types of drinks. That’s why the beverage company recently decided to discontinue half of them, shedding brands like Tab, Zico coconut water, Diet Coke Fiesty Cherry and Odwalla juices but still leaving about 200 others to choose from. […]

4 days ago

Fidelity Charitable distributes record-setting $11.8 billion to nonprofits in 2023