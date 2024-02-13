Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Man accused of killing Tennessee deputy taken into custody, sheriff says

Feb 13, 2024, 2:12 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man accused of killing a Tennessee deputy and wounding another during a traffic stop last week was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, a sheriff said.

Kenneth Wayne DeHart, 42, was found in Knoxville, about 17 miles (30 kilometers) from his last known location, Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong said on social media. The post included a photo of several vehicles and what appeared to be law enforcement agents in tactical gear surrounding a home.

“Now the judicial process will take place in the court system. Thanks to all of our law enforcement partners and our community,” the post said.

DeHart is accused of fatally shooting Blount County Deputy Greg McCowan, 43, and wounding Deputy Shelby Eggers, 22, during a traffic stop Thursday evening, authorities have said. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued warrants charging DeHart with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether DeHart has an attorney who could comment for him.

Deputies had initiated a stop on suspicion of erratic driving and the driver was identified by authorities as DeHart. A bureau news release said he refused to get out of the SUV, and a stun gun was used to no effect. The driver produced a gun and fired shots, striking both deputies, the statement added. It said at least one deputy returned fire and DeHart drove off.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were called into the hunt for DeHart, who authorities had described as armed and dangerous. A reward for information leading to DeHart’s arrest grew to $100,000 on Saturday, and his image was displayed on billboards across the Southeast as law enforcement searched for him.

