NATIONAL NEWS

Police confirm identity of 101st victim of huge Maui wildfire

Feb 13, 2024, 2:56 PM | Updated: 3:12 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HONOLULU (AP) — The death toll from the wildfire that destroyed the historic town of Lahaina, Hawaii, in August rose to 101 on Tuesday after Maui police confirmed the identity of one new victim, a 76-year-old man.

As of last month, Paul Kasprzycki of Lahaina was one of three people still missing from the Aug. 8 blaze.

Maui police didn’t explain in a news release where his remains were found or how he was identified.

The victims of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century ranged in age from 7 to 97, but more than two-thirds were in their 60s or older, according to Maui police’s list of known victims.

It has taken investigators months to identify some of the remains. Forensic experts and cadaver dogs sifted through ash searching for bodies that may have been cremated. Authorities collected DNA samples from family members to identify remains.

The DNA testing allowed officials in September to revise the death toll downward, from 115 to at least 97. The toll rose slightly over the next month as some victims succumbed to their injuries or as police found additional remains.

