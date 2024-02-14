Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Love is in the air … and the mail … in the northern Colorado city of Loveland

Feb 13, 2024, 10:00 PM

A volunteer sorts Valentine's Day cards in Loveland, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Every year,...

A volunteer sorts Valentine's Day cards in Loveland, Colo., on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. Every year, tens of thousands of people from around the world route their Valentine’s Day cards to the “Sweetheart City” to get a special inscription and the coveted Loveland postmark. The re-mailing tradition has been going on for nearly 80 years and is the largest of its kind in the world. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — Love is in the air … and the mail … in the northern Colorado city of Loveland.

Every year, tens of thousands of people from around the world route their Valentine’s Day cards to the “Sweetheart City” to get a special inscription and the coveted Loveland postmark. The re-mailing tradition has been going on for nearly 80 years and is the largest of its kind in the world, according to Mindy McCloughan, president and CEO of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce.

At its height, program volunteers processed more than 300,000 pieces of mail per year. That number dropped to 100,000 to 125,000 as people turned to email and social media messaging.

Volunteers dressed in Valentine’s-themed garb gather before the big day to stamp thousands of envelopes with the special postmark and cachet.

“Love is our message — Hearts are our brand. Happy Valentine’s Day from the City of LOVEland,” the cachet reads in part.

One of the more seasoned volunteers, 89-year-old Joyce Boston, has been stamping since 1997.

“What do I get out of it? Is a lot of new friends. Friendship. Spreading love. I love spreading love,” she said. ”And I love doing volunteer work. It keeps me, gives me a reason to keep living. Yeah. Keeps me young.”

In addition to the Valentine re-mailing program, Loveland holds a Sweetheart Festival, crowns a Miss Loveland Valentine and is decorated year-round with hearts attached to lampposts and featured in murals. There’s also a large metal “Love” sign at the visitors’ center, where people attach padlocks engraved with names and messages of love.

“In a time when there is such uncertainty in the world, what greater thing to do than to share love and compassion and hope with those around the world when it’s just time when it’s needed most?” McCloughan said of the program, which receives mail from all 50 states and 110 countries.

Loveland is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Denver.

National News

Peer advocate Anthony Hardnett holds hygiene kits they offer to people in need at the Hospitality H...

Associated Press

Some worry California proposition to tackle homelessness would worsen the problem

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging voters to approve a ballot initiative that he says is needed to tackle the state’s homelessness crisis, a change social providers say would threaten programs that keep people from becoming homeless in the first place. In 2004, voters approved legislation that imposed a tax […]

4 hours ago

An AI avatar generated on Luka Inc.'s Replika mobile phone app and webpage are shown in this photo,...

Associated Press

Amid artificial intelligence boom, AI girlfriends – and boyfriends – are making their mark

NEW YORK (AP) — A few months ago, Derek Carrier started seeing someone and became infatuated. He experienced a “ton” of romantic feelings but he also knew it was an illusion. That’s because his girlfriend was generated by artificial intelligence. Carrier wasn’t looking to develop a relationship with something that wasn’t real, nor did he […]

4 hours ago

Hockey players go for the puck during the final of the women's open division at the Pond Hockey Cla...

Associated Press

Pond hockey in New Hampshire brightens winter for hundreds. But climate change threatens the sport

MEREDITH, N.H. (AP) — Every winter, Pete Kibble and the guys he plays social hockey with in Massachusetts make the trek up to New Hampshire to play in an outdoor tournament many believe embodies the sport in its purest form. They are among the 2,200 players who descend on Meredith each February to compete for […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis appears during a hearing regarding defendant Har...

Associated Press

Judge to consider whether to remove District Attorney Fani Willis from Georgia election case

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge who is deciding whether to toss Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis off of her election interference case against former President Donald Trump has set a hearing for Thursday that is expected to focus on details of Willis’ personal relationship with a special prosecutor she hired. As soon as […]

4 hours ago

FILE - This artist sketch depicts former President Donald Trump, far left, pleading not guilty as t...

Associated Press

What’s at stake in Trump’s hush-money criminal case? Judge to rule on key issues as trial date nears

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is expected in court Thursday for an important hearing in his New York hush-money criminal case, which now appears increasingly likely to go to trial next month. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan is set to rule on key pretrial issues and say for certain if the trial will […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

1 person killed and 5 injured when vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A car crashed into a Texas hospital’s emergency room Tuesday, killing the driver and injuring five other people, including a child with life-threatening injuries, authorities said. The car smashed into the lobby of the ER at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center shortly after 5:30 p.m., fire officials said at a […]

8 hours ago

Love is in the air … and the mail … in the northern Colorado city of Loveland