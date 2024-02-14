Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Three officers are shot in Washington, police say. The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening

Feb 14, 2024, 6:15 AM

FILE - Washington Metropolitan Police, seen Oct. 19, 2022, in Washington. Three police officers hav...

FILE - Washington Metropolitan Police, seen Oct. 19, 2022, in Washington. Three police officers have been shot in Washington and their injuries appear to be non-life threatening, officials said Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement posted online that the officers were shot in the southeast part of the city about 8:30 a.m. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — Three police officers have been shot in Washington and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, authorities said Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement posted online that the officers were shot in the southeast part of the nation’s capital at about 8:30 a.m. No other details were immediately available.

The police union said three of its members had been shot by a suspect and were taken to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Several roads were closed in the area during the morning commute as the shooting unfolded.

The incident comes as the District of Columbia is struggling with a sharp rise in violent crime, fueled by more homicides and carjackings.

National News

FILE - William Post, of Glen Lake, Mich., poses with a Pop-Tart on March 16, 2003. Post, who played...

Associated Press

William Post, who played a key role in developing Pop-Tarts, dies at 96

GLEN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — William Post, a Michigan man who played an important role in the development of Pop-Tarts, has died at age 96. Post died Saturday, according to a family obituary which provided no details on his death but says he was raised in Grand Rapids as “one of seven children of Dutch […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man fired from upstate New York hospital pulled over with loaded shotgun near facility

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (AP) — Police said they believe a shooting at a northern New York hospital may have narrowly been avoided after a disgruntled former employee was pulled over with a loaded semi-automatic shotgun blocks away from the facility. Robert Thibodeau, 52, was arrested Tuesday morning after police in Plattsburgh stopped his pickup truck and […]

57 minutes ago

Associated Press

Bayer fights string of Roundup trial losses including $2.25B verdict in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — When a Philadelphia jury awarded $2.25 billion in damages this year in a case that linked Roundup to a cable technician’s blood cancer, the verdict became the largest yet in the long-running litigation over the popular Monsanto weed killer. Corporate parent Bayer had set aside more than $10 billion in 2020 to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man with knife suspected of stabbing 2 people at training center is fatally shot by police

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Responding officers shot and killed a man with a knife suspected of fatally stabbing one person and critically wounding another inside a training center for electrical workers, police said Tuesday. Prince William County officers were called to the union apprenticeship center in Manassas around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

City of Memphis releases new documents tied to Tyre Nichols’ beating death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The city of Memphis on Wednesday released additional documents tied to the January 2023 fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers, a brutal attack captured on video that sparked outrage and intensified calls for police reform. The latest documents, numbering in the hundreds of pages, include personnel files for […]

3 hours ago

Valentine's Day Hearts decorate a storefront on Exchange Street, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Portl...

Associated Press

Portland, Maine, shows love for late Valentine’s Day Bandit by continuing tradition of paper hearts

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — With the death last spring of Portland’s beloved Valentine’s Day bandit, some wondered if the mysterious appearance of red hearts around Maine’s largest city would continue. His admirers responded with plenty of heart. Hundreds of red hearts appeared on storefronts, mailboxes and even trash bins on Wednesday, with giant banners defying […]

3 hours ago

Three officers are shot in Washington, police say. The injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening