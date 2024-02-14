Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Massive landslide on coastal bluff leaves Southern California mansion on the edge of a cliff

Feb 14, 2024, 12:55 PM | Updated: 1:02 pm

Cliff-top houses along Scenic Drive sit close to a landslide in Dana Point, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb...

Cliff-top houses along Scenic Drive sit close to a landslide in Dana Point, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. The three homes affected by the recent deluge of rain across Orange County are being monitored but don't appear to be in imminent danger, county officials said. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — A massive landslide on a coastal bluff has left a Southern California mansion on the edge of a cliff, but authorities have determined that the ocean-view home and neighboring residences are not in immediate danger.

The slide occurred last week in the city of Dana Point after back-to-back drenching storms that also caused numerous mud and debris flows throughout the region.

The city’s building inspector assessed the residential structures and a geotechnical engineer observed the slide site, the city said in a statement Wednesday.

“At this point, the City has deemed that no additional action is necessary, and out of an abundance of caution has recommended that the property owner contract for a professional engineering assessment of the property,” the statement said.

“The house is fine, it’s not threatened and it will not be red-tagged,” the owner, Dr. Lewis Bruggeman, told KCAL-TV. “The city agrees that there’s no major structural issue with the house.”

More rain is in the Southern California forecast, arriving by late Sunday night and possibly lasting into Wednesday.

National News

Associated Press

Massachusetts unveils bust of famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass

BOSTON (AP) — A bust of famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass was unveiled in the Massachusetts Senate Chamber on Wednesday, the first bust of an African American to be permanently added to the Massachusetts Statehouse. It’s also the first bust to be added to the Senate Chamber in more than 125 years. Senate President Karen Spilka […]

6 minutes ago

Andrea Espinoza, center, and Nicole Guevara are interviewed by Telemundo reporter Mitchell Zavallos...

Associated Press

Here’s the latest on the investigation into the shooting at Joel Osteen’s megachurch

HOUSTON (AP) — A shooter’s motive for opening fire in celebrity pastor Joel Osteen’s megachurch remains unclear three days after the violence, while her criminal record and documented history of mental illness come under greater scrutiny. Police say Genesse Moreno, entered Lakewood Church with her 7-year-old son on Sunday and began firing into a hallway, […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

Real estate company CoStar bolts Washington, D.C., for Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Real estate data firm CoStar Group is moving its headquarters from Washington, D.C., to northern Virginia, a move that will bring roughly 650 jobs to the state. The company, which operates the apartments.com and homes.com websites, said Tuesday that it expects to move to the Rosslyn section of Arlington County, just […]

16 minutes ago

Image: The following is a view of Kansas City Chiefs fans gathered at Union Station during the Kans...

Associated Press

8 to 10 people injured after shooting near Chiefs victory parade, official says

Minutes after Kansas City Chiefs players spoke at a victory celebration Wednesday, multiple people near the parade route were carried away on stretchers.

21 minutes ago

Associated Press

Missouri Supreme Court sets June execution date for convicted killer David Hosier

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday set a June execution date for David Hosier, who is on death row for killing a Jefferson City woman in 2009. Hosier is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. June 11 at the state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri. It is the […]

40 minutes ago

Jason Meade sits with his defense team in his trial at the Franklin County Common Pleas Court, Wedn...

Associated Press

Jury deliberations start in murder trial of former sheriff’s deputy who fatally shot man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors in the murder trial of a former Ohio sheriff’s deputy told jurors Wednesday that his claims that the man he fatally shot posed a threat are not credible, while defense lawyers insisted that evidence in the case is consistent with their client’s statements. Special Prosecutor Tim Merkle said the victim, […]

1 hour ago

Massive landslide on coastal bluff leaves Southern California mansion on the edge of a cliff